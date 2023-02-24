FRANKLIN — Science Hill seniors Devon Medina and Keimel Redford advanced to the final round the TSSAA Class AA state individual wrestling championships Friday at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park.
Medina defeated Brandon Powell of Germantown in a sudden victory in the semifinals of the 195-pound weight class. He will face Tyson Russel of Cleveland in Saturday’s championship match.
Redford scored a pinfall over Blaine Myers of Coffee County in the 285 semifinals. He will take on Hayden McDonald from Maryville in the heavyweight championship.
Three other Hilltoppers lost in the semifinal round.
Stiles Miller lost an 8-2 decision to Cleveland’s Chase Walker at 113. Chase Smalling was pinned by Cleveland’s Bryson Terrell in a 120 semifinal.
Sawyer Ward lost a major decision to Brooklyn Long from Independence in the girls 138 semifinals.
Garrett Crowder in the 220-pound weight class, Max Norman at 160 and Mason Jakob at 113 all reached the championship round for Dobyns-Bennett.
Crowder, who finished third in the state a year ago, took a 5-2 decision over Patrick Styblo from Centennial. He will face Noah Todd from Wilson Central in Saturday’s championship match.
Norman, who won the 145-pound title last season, pinned Jack Stein from Clarksville in 4:40. Tre McTorry from Nolensville is the only one who stands between Norman and a second state championship.
Jakob won by a 12-2 major decision over Colby Baltz from Houston in the semifinals. He’s matched up with Chase Walker from Cleveland in Saturday’s final.
Titus Norman lost a 7-1 decision to Jarvis Little from Summit in the 126 semifinals. Nikolas Burke worked his way through the consolation bracket. He scored a 13-8 decision over Standford Thompson from West Creek in the 182-pound class.
Alivia Ryan lost in the 100 girls semifinals and later the consolation semifinals.
West Ridge’s highlights included Tucker Brown at 132 and Angel Coger in the 165 girls making it to the third round of consolations.
CLASS A
Volunteer’s Evan Glass fell in a 15-3 major decision to Lucas Martin from Hillwood in the Class A 113 semifinal.
David Crockett’s Gabe Ferrell pinned Josh Inso of MLK to make it through the third round of consolations at 182. Likewise, Jake Ferrell scored a fall over Keegan Perkins from Seymour in the 132 consolations.
Dawson Jones from Sullivan East made his way through the third consolation round at 160 with an 11-8 decision over Josh Ward from Page.
Two Tennessee High wrestlers — Aiden Smith at 106 and Eli Moore at 126 — also won their third-round consolation matches.