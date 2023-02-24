63f81a1b9cab5.image.jpg

FRANKLIN — Science Hill seniors Devon Medina and Keimel Redford advanced to the final round the TSSAA Class AA state individual wrestling championships Friday at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park.

Medina defeated Brandon Powell of Germantown in a sudden victory in the semifinals of the 195-pound weight class. He will face Tyson Russel of Cleveland in Saturday’s championship match.

