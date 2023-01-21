KINGSPORT — In a meet that boiled down to the final events, Science Hill edged Dobyns-Bennett by seven points to win the combined title at Saturday’s Northeast Tennessee Swimming Championships at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.
The Hilltoppers finished with 943 points with the Indians right behind with 936. Elizabethton was a distant third with 410 points, followed by Tennessee High at 398 and the Kingsport Area Swim Team (KAST) at 224.
Science Hill won the boys title, 512-425, over Dobyns-Bennett. On the girls’ side, D-B took a 511-431 victory.
“I told the team don’t be surprised if it comes down to the breaststroke and relays, and it did,” Science Hill coach Chris Coraggio said. “We had one girl sick and several girls injured, but we kept hanging in there. We had more best times from kids who weren’t rested for this meet. They just stepped up and performed. They did it for themselves and for their teammates.”
BOYS COMPETITION
Distance swimmer Colin Burnette led the way for the Science Hill boys with wins in the 200 freestyle (1:45.13) and the 500 freestyle (4:53.23). The Hilltoppers also won the 200 freestyle relay, which was needed as Dobyns-Bennett captured both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Nicholas Robinson paced Dobyns-Bennett with victories in the 200 individual medley (2:01.29) and the 100 butterfly (53.78). Other individual winners for the Indians were: Nicholas Love in the 100 backstroke (54.32) and Johannes Kaiser in the 100 breaststroke (59.72).
Ian Hall from the Kingsport Area Swim Team proved to be the best at the sprints. He swam 22.35 seconds in the 50 freestyle and 49.60 seconds in the 100 freestyle.
GIRLS COMPETITION
The Lady Indians won the early relay races as they went 1:56.41 in the 200 medley relay and 1:44.50 in the 200 freestyle. Science Hill captured the 400 freestyle at 3:48.65.
Freshman Evie Dellinger set an early tone for Dobyns-Bennett with her win in the 200 IM (2:14.03). Macy Davis added another individual title in the 100 freestyle (55.35).
Science Hill won four individual races as Katelyn Williams doubled up with victories in the 200 free (1:59.72) and the 500 free (5:22.72). Annalee Price was fastest in the 100 butterfly (1:00.69) and Blake Streitz was the 100 breaststroke winner (1:12.12).
Abby Adams produced another win for KAST in the 100 backstroke (59.34). Cadie Digby was the lone individual winner for Elizabethton with a 25.29-second swim in 50 free.