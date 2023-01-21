KINGSPORT — In a meet that boiled down to the final events, Science Hill edged Dobyns-Bennett by seven points to win the combined title at Saturday’s Northeast Tennessee Swimming Championships at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.

The Hilltoppers finished with 943 points with the Indians right behind with 936. Elizabethton was a distant third with 410 points, followed by Tennessee High at 398 and the Kingsport Area Swim Team (KAST) at 224.

