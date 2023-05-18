Four teams from “Johnson City, Tennis-see” are now headed to the TSSAA state championships.
Science Hill and University High boys and girls teams earned sectional wins Thursday to qualify for the state semifinals.
The Science Hill boys qualified for a fourth straight time with a 4-0 romp over Hardin Valley in the Class 2A sectional. Daniel Haddadin led the way with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles. Shreeyan Papireddy defeated the Hawks’ Lucas Wilson 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3 singles. Arshaam Kordamiri took a 6-1, 6-0 decision at No. 4 and Cooper Weems finished off the match with a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 5 singles.
Om Patel won his first set 7-5 against Hardin Valley’s Garrett Anderson, but trailed 1-2 in the second set when the match was ended. Qualifying as a team was extra special for seniors Kordamiri and Patel after they lost Monday night in a bid to return to the state as a boys doubles duo.
“The team title means a lot. It’s always a blast when you can qualify for state, especially on your home court,” Kordamiri said. “Last year, we had to go to William Blount and there wasn’t a crowd like there was today. We were able to give the first successful Gatorade bath to Coach (Kelly) Lane today.”
Patel also appreciated a strong contingent of fans including parents and other students who came out to support the teams.
“There’s the term safety in numbers and we had a great group cheering us on,” Patel said. “That means a lot to us and it kept the energy going. It feels good to go to state with all these boys.”
The Science Hill girls also won 4-0 against Farragut. Josi Reid at No. 2 singles set the tone with a 6-1, 6-1 win over the Lady Admirals’ Michele Lin.
Madison Berry won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 singles and Armita Kordamiri took a 6-4, 6-0 victory at No. 5 singles. Lexi Bryant clinched the match with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Iris Ye at No. 3 singles.
Meanwhile, top player Leah McBride was locked in a tight match with Riley Cassity that was halted 6-7 (8), 4-4 in the second set.
The Lady ’Toppers will be going for their second state title in three years after winning it all in 2021. McBride, Reid, Bryant, Kordamiri, along with Olivia and Hannah Kneisley are seniors on this year’s team.
“It’s so special because I’ve got this great group of senior girls who missed their COVID season and came back and won state the next year,” Science Hill coach Erin Williams said. “They barely lost out going last year, and now we’re going back. They couldn’t end their tennis careers any better.”
UNIVERSITY HIGH DOUBLES
It’s the first time in school history that University High had boys and girls teams qualify for the state according to coach Matt Trivett. Making it more impressive, it’s the first time in over two decades the school fielded teams.
University High made quick work of Meigs County with a 4-0 win in the boys’ Class A sectional. Kyrylo Hnatusko won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Graham Mefford didn’t drop a game in a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles.
Brady Weems at No. 3 and Gavin Olsen at No. 5 each scored 6-1, 6-0 victories. Sathvik Ramu was still playing at No. 4 singles when the match officially ended.
Lily Mefford, who made the state singles final for Unicoi County last season when UH didn’t have a team, coupled with Jordan Havert at No. 1 doubles for a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Kaylee DeGenerro and Annie Hayes scored a hard-fought 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-2 victory at No. 2 doubles.
Havert at No. 2 singles with a 6-3, 6-0 win and Sofia Villaneuva at No. 4 singles with a 6-2, 6-4 win pushed the Lady Bucs over the top.
“It’s fun to be a part of something special,” Trivett said. “It’s not hyperbole to call it historic because it had never happened. Beyond that, I’m most excited about the kids. They’re good tennis players, but more important really good kids. I’ve tried to preach to them the last few weeks to soak up the experience.”
With all four teams making it to the state championships, Science Hill’s girls coach was asked about what it says about the sport locally.
“It’s a testament of how great tennis has become in Johnson City,” Williams said. “We’ve got great clubs and programs here so I think it’s going to continue to grow.”