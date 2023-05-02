Whether in singles, doubles or team play, Lexi Bryant and Leah McBride know first-hand what it takes to win at the highest level.
They helped lead Science Hill’s girls tennis team to a conference title Tuesday afternoon. Both Science Hill teams defeated Dobyns-Bennett 8-1, the Lady ’Toppers finishing 8-0 in district play with the triumph at the Pete Zannis Tennis Center.
McBride and Bryant both won their singles matches, McBride defeating Klaire Lang 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Bryant won her No. 3 singles match over Allison Fields 6-2, 6-2. Both have state tournament experience aside from the Lady ’Toppers’ 2021 team state championship, McBride having been part of a doubles team title that same year while Bryant reached the semifinal round in singles last year.
“They’ve served as captains this year, great motivators and leaders,” Science Hill girls coach Erin Williams said. “They know what’s expected, and they just set the example for everybody.”
Indeed, as Science Hill swept all six singles matches. Josi Reid won No. 2 over Vivyan Li 6-2, 6-3, with Madison Berry winning 6-0, 6-2 over Sydney Spillett at No. 4.
Armita Kordamiri took No. 5 over Marilee Hull 6-1, 6-1, and Olivia Kneisley won at No. 6 over Vicky Li 6-0, 6-3.
Berry/Lizzy Luna defeated Lang/Fields 8-2 in the No. 1 doubles match to start the day. Sophia Stone/Sofia Markson took No. 3 doubles 8-4 over Spillett/Addison England.
Hull/Li scored a doubles win for Dobyns-Bennett, defeating Julie Johnson/Emily Lyon 9-7.
FRESHMAN SENSATION
Emery Corpstein picked up the lone point for the Dobyns-Bennett boys in the No. 1 singles. The freshman won 6-2, 6-1 over Daniel Haddadin, a boys singles state semifinalist last season.
“He just looks like a winner,” D-B coach Reedy Toney said. “Emery, he’s tournament tough. He’s young, but he’s played in a lot of tournaments. Drama doesn’t bother him. I’m glad he’s on my team.”
’TOPPERS ROLL
Science Hill swept the three doubles matches, with Om Patel/Arshaam Kordamiri winning 8-1 at No. 1 over Corpstein/Sam Barbour.
Haddadin/Shreeyan Papireddy took the No. 2 doubles over Adam Krcal/Adam Fields 8-2, with Cooper Weems/Newton Raff winning 8-4 at No. 3 over Aidan Ponasik, Rishab Dey.
Patel and Kordamiri, state semifinalists in doubles last season, both scored singles wins for the ’Toppers. Patel defeated Barbour 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2, while Kordamiri won No. 4 singles over Ponasik 6-2, 6-3.
“They’ve just given us incredible results,” Science Hill boys coach Kelly Lane said. “In just three seasons, they’ve accounted for over 120 wins, which is staggering. And we put them through a really tough schedule. Extremely proud.”
Papireddy won No. 3 singles over Krcal 6-3, 6-1. Weems took No. 5 over Fields 6-1, 6-0, with Raff winning 6-1, 6-3 over Dey in No. 6 singles.
The Science Hill boys, 7-1 in district play, can clinch the conference title if Dobyns-Bennett defeats West Ridge. A Wolves triumph would force a playoff match to determine the champion.
UP NEXT
Dobyns-Bennett travels to West Ridge Wednesday and hosts Tennessee High on Thursday.
The individual district tournament begins Monday, before region championships on May 11.