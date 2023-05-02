Whether in singles, doubles or team play, Lexi Bryant and Leah McBride know first-hand what it takes to win at the highest level.

They helped lead Science Hill’s girls tennis team to a conference title Tuesday afternoon. Both Science Hill teams defeated Dobyns-Bennett 8-1, the Lady ’Toppers finishing 8-0 in district play with the triumph at the Pete Zannis Tennis Center.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you