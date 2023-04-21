Science Hill seems to be hitting its stride on the tennis courts. Hosting the Science Hill Invitational this weekend, it gives both the boys and girls teams a chance to showcase their skills.
Each team posted a pair of key Big 5 Conference wins over Dobyns-Bennett and Tennessee High earlier in the week. For both teams, they are loaded with most of their top players from last season back.
Science Hill’s boys are looking for a fourth straight trip to the state tournament. They played defending state champion Collierville in a late match Friday.
The boys’ roster has five of the top six returning players as well as No. 3 Shreeyan Papireddy, whose family has moved back to Johnson City.
Daniel Haddadin, who made it to the state semifinals as a singles player last season and teamed with Om Patel as a doubles semifinalist in 2021, is the Hilltoppers’ No. 1 player for a second straight year.
Patel, who made it back to the doubles semifinals with Arshaam Kordamiri last season, is at No. 2.
“This is probably one of the deepest teams I’ve had in six years,” Science Hill coach Kelly Lane said. “We have talent from the senior class down to the freshman class.”
Cooper Weems is listed at No. 4, Kordamiri at No. 5 and Newton Raff at No. 6. Jackson Temple also works his way into the lineup as a talented doubles player.
Overall, Science Hill has 30 boys in its program at the moment.
“We’ve tried to hard to build this program and build the game of tennis in Johnson City,” Lane said. “Even this fall, we had a club season for middle school. It was an opportunity for our high schoolers to help with that where we can continue to reap the benefits in the future.”
LADY 'TOPPERS SHOW POWER
As talented as Science Hill’s boys are, they might not be the best team in Johnson City. That distinction could go to the girls, who also return all of their top players.
The Lady ’Toppers are looking to win a second state championship in three years. They missed on the state tournament last season as rival Tennessee High made a run to the finals.
In a Wednesday match, Science Hill scored a 7-2 victory over the Lady Vikings.
Leah McBride, who won a state doubles title as a sophomore with Allie Knox, returns as the No. 1 player. She showed how much better she’s gotten as a singles player with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Tennessee High’s Ellyson Kovacs on Wednesday.
McBride has picked up speed with her powerful serve, while No. 2 player Josi Reid features a strong return game.
“Mentally, they have become very strong,” Lady ’Toppers coach Erin Williams said. “When you’re first on a team, you’re young and emotional. They have worked together and they have become such strong players.”
The rest of the lineup includes Lexi Bryant at No. 3, Madison Berry at No. 4, Armita Kordamiri at No. 5 and Olivia Kneisley at No. 6. Like the boys, there’s plenty of other talented players who are finding it difficult to break into the starting lineup.
Still, they’re helping in practice and other ways to keep the program thriving.
“We’re lucky to have everybody back, but Allie Knox from the state championship team,” Williams said. “A lot of young girls have contributed to our program. We’re looking for a lot of good things.”