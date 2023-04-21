Science Hill seems to be hitting its stride on the tennis courts. Hosting the Science Hill Invitational this weekend, it gives both the boys and girls teams a chance to showcase their skills.

Each team posted a pair of key Big 5 Conference wins over Dobyns-Bennett and Tennessee High earlier in the week. For both teams, they are loaded with most of their top players from last season back.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

