In the blink of an eye, it was over.
Northeast Tennessee’s regular season for volleyball has come to a close and all the dust has settled, which means that it is district tournament time.
The District 1-AAA tournament will take place beginning Monday at Daniel Boone, while the District 1-AA event will be at Unicoi County.
The two teams that reach the finals will earn berths into the region tournaments, whose times and locations have yet to be determined.
The winners of the District 2 tournaments will be hosting this season.
The following is a brief look at each of the tournaments.
DISTRICT 1-AAA
Science Hill (29-8, 7-1) rolled through the regular season, taking a second consecutive league crown.
The Lady Hilltoppers are also the two-time defending tournament champions and earned a state berth in 2020.
Other than a shocking late-season upset by West Ridge, Science Hill has been solid in league play thanks to the efforts of junior star outside hitter Autumn Holmes and senior libero Molly Williams. Williams recently passed 1,400 digs for her career and Holmes has already topped 1,000 kills in just three seasons.
Favorite: Science Hill
Barring an upset, Laura Cook’s crew should be able to pull off the three-peat. There’s too much power and skill for this team to get knocked out in the district tournament.
Runner-up: West Ridge
The Lady Wolves have been playing well over the last couple of weeks and are the only team to beat Science Hill in league play. If Rylee and Madison Haynie get going, it could get late early for opponents.
Dark Horse: Dobyns-Bennett
The biggest question mark is the health of senior middle blocker Inari Phillips. She’s been out for the last few games of the season with an injury and the Lady Indians have struggled without her. The pieces are there for D-B, but they need to come together on the same night.
DISTRICT 1-AA
Tennessee High (26-6, 10-0) was the class of the Three Rivers Conference, going unbeaten in the regular season for a second straight year.
The postseason is where the Lady Vikings faltered last year, however, losing both the district and regional crowns to rival Sullivan East.
Losing Ashton Blair to an ankle injury late in the season was huge for the Lady Vikings. The two-setter system had worked all year and Mary Johnson’s crew had to change in the last week to adapt.
The winner of the tournament will get a huge advantage come regionals in avoiding District 2 leader Greeneville (22-5, 10-0) in the opening round. Playing the Lady Greene Devils in their own low-ceiling gymnasium in an elimination contest usually spells doom for District 1 teams.
Favorite: Tennessee High
With strong offensive depth and a solid back row led by Sydnee Pendland, the Lady Vikings are the overwhelming favorite, even if they will not be fully healthy for the remainder of their season.
Runner-up: Sullivan East
The Lady Patriots have progressed throughout the season and with four seniors led by star athlete Jenna Hare, they should have a good shot at getting out.
The fight for second with Volunteer has been interesting all season and there’s no reason why it shouldn’t continue in the postseason.
Dark Horse: Volunteer
The Lady Falcons are the second seed and have plenty of power behind Veda Barton. Volunteer and Sullivan East split in the regular season.