It’s was what a regional soccer championship should be.
Morgan Mahoney scored two goals, the second in overtime, to lead Science Hill to a dramatic 3-2 victory over determined Dobyns-Bennett in the girls Region 1-AAA soccer final on Thursday at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
“All the credit to Dobyns-Bennett, they took it to us tonight,” said Science Hill coach Ron Kind. “They made some changes, and it took us a while to figure out what they were doing.”
With the victory, Science Hill (16-3-2) will host Knox West (14-3-1) on Saturday in the TSSAA Sectionals while the Lady Indians (16-6-0) have the unenviable task of traveling to Bearden (20-0-0), the No. 1-ranked team in the country.
After losing handily to Science Hill in their three previous meetings this season, the Lady Indians sent shock waves through the stands when Maggie Fleming launched a shot from distance that sailed over the head of Lady Hilltoppers goalkeeper Drew Tolley.
Just seven minutes into the match, D-B had scored its first goal of the season against Science Hill and held a 1-0 advantage.
“After losing to them all three times we had to show them something different,” said D-B coach Tony Weaver. “It worked for a while.”
The Lady Indians held Science Hill’s potent offensive in check until the 56th minute when Mahoney slid a shot under D-B goalkeeper Hannah Frink.
In the 71st minute, to the delight of the Science Hill fans, Kinley Thompson pounced on a deflected ball and returned it into the D-B goal for the Lady ‘Toppers first lead of the match.
The joy was short-lived as the Lady Indians’ Ava Flanary broke clear of two Science Hill defenders, raced past Tolley and dribbled the ball all the way into the Lady ‘Toppers’ open goal to knot the score at 2-2 with 15 minutes left in regulation.
“In the overtime we went back to our basics, working the ball out of the back and building our attack,” said Mahoney.
That strategy worked to perfection. In the 8th minute of the first OT period, Mahoney lofted a shot from 25 yards out that cleared Frink and found net, giving Science Hill a 3-2 lead it would refuse to relinquish.
The Lady ’Toppers fought off D-B’s final advances in the second OT to preserve the win.
“We made changes of our own in the second half and things began to go our way,” added Kind.
Despite the outcome, Weaver was pleased with his team’s performance.
“I could not be prouder. The girls gave 110-percent the entire game and we were in it until the very end.”