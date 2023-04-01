Athletes of all sorts battled blustery conditions on Saturday at the 10th Tri-Cities Track Classic at Science Hill’s Kermit Tipton Stadium.
Complete individual results and team scores were not available at press time.
SCHOOL RECORD
Science Hill’s William Hagemeier had a distinguished day in the pole vault, setting a school record with a clearance of 14 feet and 3 inches. He broke the previous record set by William Peterson in 2018.
“The school record really feels great and it’s been a long time in the making,” Hagemeier said.
Hagemeier and teammate Carter Brademeyer nabbed the first two spots. Brademeyer cleared 14 feet, but missed all three attempts at 14-3.
Hagemeier credited Brademeyer for pushing him in meets and in practice. And breaking a school record in the gusty conditions made it even better.
“It makes it all the better that it was in these conditions and all the adversity everyone faced,” Hagemeier said. “I would not be as good as I am without Carter. We are constantly pushing each other and we wouldn’t be where we are without the other.”
The Hilltopper teammates are two of about four or five vaulters in Section 1 that will be gunning for the four spots to qualify for the state meet next month. In the end, one of the best vaulters in the state may get left at home becuase they couldn’t qualify out of the section.
“This section is going to be crazy good this year,” he said. “It’s very competitive.”
BACK AT IT
Lee High’s Cassidy Hammonds returned to the jumping pits for the first time this season in standout fashion. She finished second in the long jump.
“I felt really good considering it was my first meet back jumping,” Hammonds said. “When I hit that first jump and it was 17-3, it felt really good. Barely scratching an 18-foot jump on my last attempt gave me a lot of confidence.”
OTHER LOCAL WINNERS
Danie Boone’s 4x800-meter relay quartets swept the boys and girls events. The girls team of Ella Battel, Sadi Honeycutt, Kerigan Lewis and Delia Ard won in 10:24.58.
On the boys’ side, Fisher Battel, Samuel Cline, Bryson Lewis and Mikah Guinn ran 8:28.15.
Elizabethton’s Teddy Orton won the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.77 and came back to finish third in the 300s (44.16).
Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington out-dueled Virginia state champion Makaleigh Jessee of Abingdon in the 1,600, winning in 5:19.81. Jessee was second with a time of 5:24.86.
On the boys’ side, Abingdon’s Jack Bundy won the 1,600 in 4:24.91. Teammates Rives Boltwood and Gregory Poisson finished second and third respectively with times of 4:32.56 and 4:33.97.
Abingdon’s Josie Jackson took the 400 in a time of 1:00.58. Elizabethton’s Jeremiah Norris won the boys one-lapped in 51.10.