Science Hill romped to the 2022 Big 9 Conference golf boys championship Wednesday at Pine Oaks Golf Course.

With all six players shooting in the 70s and the top four scores counting, the Hilltoppers repeated as conference champions, rolling to a 295-317 victory over Tennessee High.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

