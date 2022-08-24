Science Hill's John Cheek tees off on No. 1 at Pine Oaks during Wednesday's Big 9 Conference championships. Cheek finished with an even-par 72 to win individual medalist and lead the Hilltoppers to the team title.
Science Hill romped to the 2022 Big 9 Conference golf boys championship Wednesday at Pine Oaks Golf Course.
With all six players shooting in the 70s and the top four scores counting, the Hilltoppers repeated as conference champions, rolling to a 295-317 victory over Tennessee High.
Individual medalist John Cheek led the way with an even-par 72. He finished one stroke ahead of teammates Matt Hogan and Paul Haire at 1-over 73. Will Wells shot a 77 for the final counted score as Boone Hatcher carded a 78 and McKibben Teal finished with a 79.
The Science Hill girls came up just short of a sweep, losing by two strokes to Dobyns-Bennett.
“I’m really happy with the both the guys and girls,” Science Hill coach Kevin Vannoy said. “We just came off a trip from Nashville where they had to walk 18 (holes) down there. To come back today and post those scores, it feels good. We’ve traveled quite a bit and it seems like it’s paying off.
“I’m pleased with the effort, but we still have some work to do, going down the stretch. I think some of the teams scored higher today than what they will in the district. When you look at the region, I see what Greeneville is posting. It’s not going to be easy for the guys and girls.”
Cheek’s round, included hitting 16 of 18 greens. Steady throughout, he had one bogey and one double-bogey on the day.
“My ball striking was really good. I just didn’t make many putts,” Cheek said. “I hit it really well and was overall happy with how I played. We’ve played here all four years through tryouts, the jamboree and now conference, so we’re used to this course.”
The Vikings were led by Tripp Lively and Chandler Myers, who shot 77 and 78, respectively. Volunteer finished third as Tucker McLain posted a 78, Austin Williams had an 82, Briar Davis and Cameron Cox each finished at 87. Gabe Goode carded an 88 which didn't count on the team total.
GIRLS COMPETITION
Dobyns-Bennett edged Science Hill 169-171 for the girls’ championship.
McKenzie Hauk led Dobyns-Bennett’s efforts with an 82 and Aliezah Robinson came through with an 87. Alyssa Colhoun and Lauren Maynard also played, although their scores didn’t count towards the team total.
Science Hill’s Rachel Smith posted a 79 to win individual medalist. Armita Kordamiri added a 92 for the Lady ’Toppers team total. Addison Mitchell and Anjali Ananthula also competed for Science Hill.
Smith was able to take the individual title despite changing conditions. The greens were slower in the morning when the grass was wet. They became really fast once the course dried out.
“The contrast was where if your putts were good in the beginning, they were bad in the end or vice versa,” Smith said. “I usually prefer faster greens, but they didn’t stay fast throughout the whole day.”
Daniel Boone finished third with a 184 team score, which consisted of an 82 by Elsie Lunsford and a 102 by Molly Green. Zaylee Scheuerman and Allie Johnson also competed for the Lady ’Blazers.
POSTSEASON PLAY
The district championships will be Monday, Sept. 19 at Elizabethton Golf Course with the region championships to follow Sept. 26.