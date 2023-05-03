KINGSPORT — Nate Conner made sure Science Hill wouldn’t need four extra innings this time.
The Hilltoppers’ standout left-hander rewarded his offense with a four-hit shutout to begin the District 1-4A tournament Wednesday night. Science Hill scored all of its runs with two outs, taking a 10-0 win over Dobyns-Bennett in five innings at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Having thrown 41 pitches through the first two innings, Conner ended up with just 68. Not to mention, he struck out three straight batters with a runner on third in the opening frame.
“That was one of my goals coming into this year was to win at D-B,” Conner said. ‘‘We’ve lost here twice the past two years, just a tough place to play.”
Not so much after the second inning.
Jackson Berry and Ryan Smith both hit three-run home runs, the latter gesturing “it’s over” when his ball left the yard. Josh Marmo added a two-run shot to right in the fourth.
“Three home runs, that almost never happens,” Conner said. “I just had to go out there and make my pitches.”
That he did, scattering just two hits after the second inning. Conner’s fifth strikeout ended the game for Science Hill (27-4).
HE’S BACK
Berry went 3-for-3 to lead the Hilltoppers at the plate, but it was catcher Caden Torraca who began Science Hill’s two-out rally in the second inning. Batting from the eight-hole, Torraca doubled to left center, driving in the game’s first run. His courtesy runner, Lucas Dye, later scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. Torraca tripled in the fourth inning to finish 2-for-3.
“Caden’s been back for about a week or so and finally getting back in his rhythm,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “He hit some balls hard when he first came back and had nothing to show for it, but he got some balls to get down today.
“Two-out hits, that’s something we’ve been able to do this season. We hadn’t done it for a couple weeks, so I was glad to see it come back today.”
Smith finished 2-for-3, and Conner hit a two-out triple before Berry’s home run. Jet Swartz and Jake Bedard both singled for the ‘Toppers.
EARLY SIGNS OF LIFE
Andrew Reilly led off the game with a double for the Indians (17-15), and Will Ritz’s ensuing single gave D-B a runner on third before Conner escaped the jam. Tegan Begley and Mason Kerkhoff had D-B’s other two hits.
“In big games, you’ve got to move runners,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “They were the better team tonight for sure.”
Reilly got the start and struck out three batters over the first 1⅔ innings.
UP NEXT
Science Hill plays the Daniel Boone-West Ridge winner at 5 p.m. Thursday, before Dobyns-Bennett takes on the loser for survival at 7:30 p.m. at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.