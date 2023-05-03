KINGSPORT — Nate Conner made sure Science Hill wouldn’t need four extra innings this time.

The Hilltoppers’ standout left-hander rewarded his offense with a four-hit shutout to begin the District 1-4A tournament Wednesday night. Science Hill scored all of its runs with two outs, taking a 10-0 win over Dobyns-Bennett in five innings at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

