Momentum can change in the blink of an eye, especially in a sport like volleyball.
A full 180-degree turn was on display in Thursday’s Big 5 Conference match as Science Hill downed rival Dobyns-Bennett in four sets 22-25, 25-15, 25-19, 27-25.
The Lady Hilltoppers (8-3, 2-0) overtook their rivals atop the league standings in part thanks to a massive rally in the fourth set.
“(D-B) is really senior-heavy this year and we knew that they had some good servers coming in,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “We knew we were ready to play in a big-time game like this.”
Science Hill trailed 10-3 early on, but made a huge charge to take a 19-16 lead.
The Lady Indians (3-2, 2-1) answered by taking a 24-23 lead late and the match looked to be headed to a fifth set.
The Johnson City crew, however, wasn’t having any of that and closed out the match by netting three of the final four points.
“I thought Addie (Stables) had a really good game and she needed it,” Cook said. “She had a tough serve and she was all over the place. She was a great option in the middle and she blocked really well.”
Science Hill junior Autumn Holmes had a big game with a double-double of 27 kills and 14 digs. Stables had a standout night with nine kills, nine aces and three blocks.
Molly Williams led the defense with 18 digs.
In the late run in the fourth set that got Science Hill back in it, Stables had a solid run of aces that propelled her team to the lead.
“I knew that my team needed me and I was able to step up and show out tonight,” Stables said. “Club season definitely helped me develop my serve. I really wanted to serve in that situation.”
Ella Neal had 27 assists and 12 digs while Meaghan Kanady notched 14 helpers and 10 digs.
For the Lady Indians, Riley Brandon had 10 kills while Dakota Vaiese had 24 assists.
On defense, Rachel Falin picked up 24 digs and Inari Phillips was a force in the middle, tallying nine blocks.
“In the first set, we blared out and we were ready to play,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Kayce Green said. “We started to play someone else’s game after that and that’s not who we are. We missed a bunch of serves and tonight, it was a bunch of upperclassmen that missed serves.”
