KINGSPORT — Science Hill scored three goals over an eight-minute stretch in the second half to pull away from David Crockett in the District 1-3A soccer semifinals Tuesday evening at Indian Highland Park.

Iden Brown netted goals in the 52nd and 59th minute and Lucas Trull scored in the 60th minute as the Hilltoppers won 8-2 over the Pioneers. They advanced to Thursday’s championship match against the winner of a late semifinal between Dobyns-Bennett and Daniel Boone.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

