KINGSPORT — Science Hill scored three goals over an eight-minute stretch in the second half to pull away from David Crockett in the District 1-3A soccer semifinals Tuesday evening at Indian Highland Park.
Iden Brown netted goals in the 52nd and 59th minute and Lucas Trull scored in the 60th minute as the Hilltoppers won 8-2 over the Pioneers. They advanced to Thursday’s championship match against the winner of a late semifinal between Dobyns-Bennett and Daniel Boone.
Trull finished with two goals and an assist, while Brown had his two goals as well. Crockett had played the Hilltoppers nearly even up to that point, looking to pull off the massive upset.
“It was the devotion of this team. It just all clicked and we all wanted to win,” Trull said. “I felt like once we scored that first goal, we started connecting on our passes and scored again and again. We realized we had some opportunities against their back line, so I told my teammates, ‘We have to finish these runs.’”
Trull gave the Hilltoppers (11-6) a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute on an unassisted goal. Crockett (10-7) immediately fired back, scoring 40 seconds later on a Diego Silva goal.
Cole Stophel put the Pioneers ahead 2-1 on a strong boot from 25 yards out in the 14th minute. Crockett goalkeeper Alan Galvan kept the Pioneers in front with a couple of diving saves. Science Hill tied the game in the 30th minute with Isaiah Neal’s goal off a Trull assist.
The score remained knotted, 2-2, at the half.
It was that way until Science Hill scored on an own goal in the 44th minute. It was followed by the outburst, started by Brown’s shot from 20 yards out. The back-to-back goals seven and eight minutes later made the final result a formality.
Samuel Moody and Ian Almaroad netted additional goals for the lopsided score in the 71st and 72nd minutes. Aiden Bennett assisted on the final goal.
“It was good play by our team in the second half,” Science Hill coach David Strickland said. “They moved the ball well and competed well. We had some fantastic goals and got the job done. Lucas was fantastic. He got called offsides a few times, fair enough, but he got himself in really dangerous spots all day. He was a level above today.”
Crockett coach Chris Kudera talked about his team’s efforts and being tied 12 minutes into the second half. Galvan had nine saves, including a stop on a penalty kick in the 30th minute.
“It’s a long game and we’ve got to be able to play for 80 minutes. I felt fatigue beat us in the second half,” Kudera said. “The depth is something we’re working on and trying to get better at. Alan has done a great job all season long. You have to give him praise for the first half. He had a couple of quality saves as well as the penalty to keep us tied going into halftime instead of being down.”