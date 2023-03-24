KNOXVILLE — Science Hill raced out to a six-run lead and rolled to a 9-3 win at Bearden on Friday night.
Jake Bedard was 4-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and Landon Smelser used four walks to his advantage to score five runs.
Nate Conner ended with two hits and two RBIs, while Ryan Smith and Caden Torraca also drove in two runs apiece.
Noah Hazell went the first four innings and Cole ReSue the final three on the mound. They combined to give up seven hits in the victory.
Dobyns-Bennett 13, Unicoi County 3
KINGSPORT — Turner Stout had a huge day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored in the Indians’ win over the Blue Devils.
Andrew Myers added a 2-for-3 effort with two RBIs. Aiden Byington drove in two runs and scored twice. Tanner Kilgore was also 2-for-3 and Will Ritz scored three runs.
Cade Maynor picked up the win. Valentin Batrez gave Unicoi County an early 3-0 lead by smashing a three-run home run.
West Ridge 13, Seymour 6
SEYMOUR — Wade Witcher was 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double. He drove in two runs and scored four times to lead the Wolves over the Eagles.
Carter Gibson was also 3-for-4. Avery Horne finished 2-for-4 with a double, Will Harris had two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Drew Hoover and Carson Tate each had two hits and two RBIs. Tate was also the winning pitcher before being pulled on a pitch count.
Sullivan East 6, FCA Flames 1
PINEY FLATS — Corbin Dickenson’s two-run blast highlighted a day in which he went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. DJ Carrier was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Ty Tipton got the win, giving up four hits and one run over 4 2/3 innings. Tyson Mitchell struck out five while allowing no hits or walks over the final 2 1/3 innings.
Tennessee High 9, Lebanon, Va. 3
LEBANON, Va. — Isaac Blevins came through with a two-run home run and Ashton Leonard provided a two-run double as the Vikings got the best of the Pioneers.
Leonard scored three runs, while Rylan Henard added a 2-for-4 effort. Cainan Meyers picked up the win, giving up three hits over five innings. Dagan Barton led Lebanon with a 3-for-4 day.
Johnson County 12, Northwood, Va. 10
NORTHWOOD, Va. — Getting good production at the top of the lineup, Peyton Pavusek scored four runs and Dakota Holt accounted for two RBIs and three runs to lead the Longhorns to the win.
Grayson Holt was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Graham Reece drove in three runs.
Cherokee 8, Morristown East 1
ROGERSVILLE — Jake Elliott’s three-run home run capped off a big day for the Chiefs. Brady Leroy was 2-for-3, while Jacob Brooks was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Aidan Webb got the win. He combined with Tyler Lawson and Keaton Lawson to give up five hits, while finishing with eight strikeouts.
SOFTBALL Summertown 14, Science Hill 1
MURFREESBORO — The Eagles pounded out 15 hits in the blowout win over the Lady ’Toppers, who had six players get one hit apiece.
Science Hill lost 11-3 to Montverde Academy in its other game. Madalyn Kelley led the Lady ’Toppers by going 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored.
Elizabethton 18, Avery County, N.C. 1
NEWLAND, N.C. — The Lady Cyclones scored 12 runs in the third inning to put an early end to the game with the Lady Vikings.
Elizabethton had 21 hits overall. Lela Byrd went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Maely Ingram continued to be effective as lead-off, going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three runs scored. Emma O’Quinn was also 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Mollie Johnson, Ember Jensen, Cheyenne Poiroux and Lana Ward each drove in two runs. Kenidy Harris had two doubles and scored twice.
Cloudland 14, Hampton 1
HAMPTON — Reagan Blair homered as she and Savannah McCoury scored three runs each to lead the Lady Highlanders over the Lady Bulldogs.
Ella Benfield had a pair of triples as she and Ryan Turbyfill each had three hits and scored two runs. Shevon Hamby also scored two runs.