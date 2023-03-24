Spring Sports logo.jpg

KNOXVILLE — Science Hill raced out to a six-run lead and rolled to a 9-3 win at Bearden on Friday night.

Jake Bedard was 4-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and Landon Smelser used four walks to his advantage to score five runs.

