It has been a very difficult start for Science Hill’s boys this season.
The Hilltoppers have lost all seven of their basketball games and none of them have ended with a single-digit margin. The closest contests were a 10-point decision against Jefferson County and an 11-point setback versus Unicoi County.
Part of the problem has been a demanding schedule. The Hilltoppers’ opponents to date have a combined record of 31-18.
But the schedule isn’t letting up. Science Hill will play Farragut (5-2), Bearden (3-1) and Unicoi County (8-1) in its next three games.
Then they head to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the Border Classic. Those two opponents — Charlotte Independence and Monroe Sun Valley — are both 2-2 so far this season.
Then the Hilltoppers are off to Florida for the Sunshine Classic at Daytona Beach. The teams in that tournament have a combined record of 24-14.
It’s hard to know what the true level of competition will be in those out-of-area events, but it’s conceivable the Hilltoppers could be the underdog in most of those games.
On the 2023 portion of the schedule, the Hilltoppers play eight games in the Big Five Conference — where they were picked to finish fourth. They also have two contests against Greeneville, two versus Elizabethton, and a rematch at home against Morristown East, which earned its only win of the young season by beating Science Hill last week.
Johnson City Press and Times News sports writer Tanner Cook is working on a research project for Science Hill basketball. One of the things he found was Science Hill’s basketball program hasn’t had a losing season in 38 years — perhaps not coincidentally the year before George Pitts took over the program. Pitts eventually led the Hilltoppers to three Class AAA state titles.
Cook also discovered the Hilltoppers have posted an incredible 67 consecutive seasons with double-digit win totals. The 1954-55 squad finished with a record of 8-16, ending with a loss to Happy Valley in the District II consolation game.
It’s too early in the season to say if either of those two streaks are in jeopardy. And the Hilltoppers simply need to focus on getting that first win. Because sometimes that’s all it takes to get things rolling in the right direction.
FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP NOTES
Class 6A
Murfreesboro Oakland earned its third straight Class 6A state title, becoming the first school in TSSAA history to win three consecutive crowns in the state’s largest public school division.
Alcoa has done it four times in Class 3A (including its eighth title in a row this year) while Maryville did it twice in Class 4A when there were five classifications.
Cleveland took three in a row in Class 4A (1993-95), Fulton won three straight in Class 4A (2012-14), and Brentwood Academy (somehow competing in Class AA with public schools) won three straight from 1980-82.
Class 5A
Daniel Boone doesn’t get a state runner-up trophy, but the Trailblazers’ only loss came against the state champions. Knoxville West won the Class 5A title, breaking open a close game late in the second quarter en route to a 47-13 win.
Class 4A
Anderson County got the job done, but it wasn’t easy. The Mavericks got their elusive Class 4A state title with a 34-30 win over Pearl-Cohn that wasn’t completely sealed until an interception in the final seconds. Anderson County won despite giving up a pair of 80-yard touchdown passes.
The Bermuda Triangle of Class 4A football remains intact with Greeneville winning in 2017-18, Elizabethton winning in 2019-20, and the Mavericks taking the crown this year.
Class 3A
Alcoa moved up on the national list for consecutive state titles with No. 8. The Tornadoes are tied for fourth in the modern era with Charlotte (N.C.) Independence (2000-07) and Hammonton (N.J.) St. Joseph (1999-2006).
The next school for Alcoa to track down is Phoenix Union, which won nine in a row from 1920-28.
As for the national record holders, two schools each had 14 in a row: Honolulu St. Louis (1986-99) and Sioux Falls (South Dakota) Washington, which did it from 1951-64.
Class 2A
Tyner had to defend a 2-point conversion attempt with 40 seconds left in its 26-24 win over Riverside.
Class 1A
McKenzie started strong and finished strong in its 34-14 win over Clay County. It was the school’s first title after a pair of runner-up finishes to South Pittsburg in 2021 and 2007.
D-B HOOPS NOTES
Dobyns-Bennett’s Jonavan Gillespie recently set a school record for 3-pointers made.
The standout senior guard broke the previous mark held by Eric Conner, who graduated in 1999. Conner hit 167 treys for his career, and Gillespie’s current total is 168. …
Gillespie and teammate Brady Stump both went over 1,000 career points, and they did it in the same game. During the 76-68 win over Mosley, in the Ellison Ingram Thanksgiving Slam in Destin, Florida, Stump and Gillespie earned their place in the difficult-to-reach club. …
Dobyns-Bennett standout guard Dante Oliver suffered a broken wrist during a recent tournament. His dad, ETSU head basketball coach Desmond Oliver, said he believes Dante can return to the court sometime in early January.
VOLLEYBALL
Sullivan East picked Brittany James as its new head volleyball coach.
James was a three-sport athlete for the Lady Patriots and played college softball at Emory & Henry.
THE WEEK AHEAD
BOYS
Elizabethton gets a good test Tuesday against West Ridge. …
It could be quite a battle in Erwin as Hampton tangles with the Blue Devils on Tuesday. …
The Roundball event features six boys games over Friday and Saturday at Science Hill’s gyms.
GIRLS
Elizabethton faces what could be its toughest week of the regular season. The Lady Cyclones travel to face West Ridge on Tuesday before getting a pair of major challenges in the Roundball event. They take on defending Class 4A state champion Bearden on Friday, and Class 4A power Farragut on Saturday.