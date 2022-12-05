DSC_0576.JPG (copy)

Science Hill guard Brady Lawson (12) drives against Stone Memorial earlier this season.

 JEFF BIRCHFIELD/johnson city press

It has been a very difficult start for Science Hill’s boys this season.

The Hilltoppers have lost all seven of their basketball games and none of them have ended with a single-digit margin. The closest contests were a 10-point decision against Jefferson County and an 11-point setback versus Unicoi County.

