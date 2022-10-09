It’s postseason time for girls soccer, and district tournament action is in full force this week.
Teams face elimination battles Monday and Tuesday with championship matches scheduled for each of the three classifications Thursday.
It’s postseason time for girls soccer, and district tournament action is in full force this week.
Teams face elimination battles Monday and Tuesday with championship matches scheduled for each of the three classifications Thursday.
Here’s a look at each level.
Science Hill ran through the regular season without a league loss and enters as a strong favorite in the tournament, where the semifinals and finals will be played at Dobyns-Bennett.
The Lady Hilltoppers went 0-2-2 against Knoxville-area competitors Hardin Valley, Farragut, Powell and Bearden, but were 12-1-0 against other competition.
“I think we need to continue to stay focused, especially as a team and being positive with each other and supporting one another,” Science Hill head coach Ron Kind said. “We need to keep our eyes on now, and not look ahead.”
Dobyns-Bennett (14-4-0) has enjoyed a good season as well, and two losses to Science Hill haven’t dampened the enthusiasm for postseason success.
“This is the start to a brand new season,” head coach Tony Weaver said. “Everybody is back on even ground. If we can find feet and move the ball around, we can get back to the way we were playing in Gatlinburg. If that happens we can surprise some people. The biggest thing they will need to do is play with confidence.”
Greeneville has a losing record overall at 8-9, but it is a product of a tough schedule, and the Lady Greene Devils cruised through conference play without a loss.
The lone loss for Tennessee High (13-1-1) was to Greeneville, and the Lady Vikings gave up only six goals all season to other teams. However, they lost 9-2 to Greeneville.
Chuckey-Doak is a big favorite, as the Lady Black Knights are 12-1-2 on the season.
Even more impressively, Chuckey-Doak has surrendered only five goals this season with shutouts in all 12 of their victories.
University High (9-3-2) gave up six goals in two losses to Chuckey-Doak, but has seven shutouts on the season.
Douglas Fritz started at the Johnson City Press in September of 1986.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.