The Science Hill girls tennis team captured the Region 1-2A championship with a quick 4-0 victory over Sevier County on Wednesday evening.

There wasn’t a need to go to doubles as Leah McBride won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 over Joslin Nave. Josi Reed bested Madelyn Hedrick 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 and Madison Berry won 6-1, 6-0 over Danielle Guarin.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you