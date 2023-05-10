The Science Hill girls tennis team captured the Region 1-2A championship with a quick 4-0 victory over Sevier County on Wednesday evening.
There wasn’t a need to go to doubles as Leah McBride won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 over Joslin Nave. Josi Reed bested Madelyn Hedrick 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 and Madison Berry won 6-1, 6-0 over Danielle Guarin.
Armita Kordamiri clinched the overall victory with a 6-1, 6-0 win over the Lady Bears’ Jaycee Koch. Lexi Bryant won the first set of her match 6-3 against Addison Wyrick before it was halted.
INDIVIDUAL TENNIS
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett freshman Emery Corpstein captured the District 1-2A boys singles title with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over defending champion Daniel Haddadin from Science Hill on Tuesday at the D-B courts.
Ellyson Kovacs from Tennessee High rolled to the girls singles title with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Science Hill’s Lexi Bryant in the final round.
Science Hill’s Om Patel and Arsham Kordamiri, who made it to the state semifinals last season, edged teammates Cooper Weems and Newt Raff 9-7 for the boys doubles title.
The Hilltoppers also won in girls doubles with Leah McBride and Josi Reid taking a 6-1, 6-4 victory over the Tennessee High duo of Averie Stalnaker and Trinity Moore.
SOFT
BALL Tenn essee High 8, Sullivan East 7
ERWIN — Ashley Worley had a walk-off hit to score Kendall Cross for the winning run in the District 1-3A losers’ bracket semifinal.
Lily Ware provided a three-run home run earlier in the contest, while Abby Haga had a solo shot. Haga finished with two hits and two RBIs, with Rylee Fields belting a two-run double. Kaylie Hughes, Macie Strouth, Katy Granger and Worley all had two hits.
Jayla Vance had two solo home runs and scored three times to lead the Lady Patriots. Keelee Fields also had a solo home run on a day she went 4-for-4 at the plate. Olivia Ashbrook drove in two runs.
Cloudland 10, Hampton 0
ELIZABETHTON — Kendall Birchfield and Ryan Turbyfill combined on a five-inning no-hitter for the Lady Highlanders in the District 1-A losers’ bracket semifinal.
Turbyfill had a big day at the plate as well, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Layken Blair and Eowyn McCoury drove in two runs apiece.
North Greene 3, Unaka 0
ELIZABETHTON — Cambell Gaby recorded 10 strikeouts in a three-hit shutout to lead the Lady Huskies over the host Lady Rangers in the District 1-A winners’ bracket final.
Paysli Randolph had two hits and drove in a run. Haley Bailey had a RBI double and also scored. Haley Taylor accounted for two of Unaka’s three hits.
BASEBALL
FCA Flames 3, Raleigh Hawks 2
EAST RIDGE — Gavin Crowder had a RBI groundout in the top of the eighth inning to push the Flames past the Hawks in the NACA tournament. Rylan Jesse hit into a fielder’s choice in the seventh to tie the game up at two.
Eb Vernot allowed five hits and two runs over six innings for the Flames. Keith Austin threw two innings of no-hit baseball to pick up the win. Carson Shah and Jesse each had two hits for the Flames.