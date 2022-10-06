Science Hill falls short against Bearden in soccer From staff reports Oct 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KNOXVILLE — Science Hill couldn’t hold up against juggernaut Bearden in girls soccer.Bearden, which has surrendered just one goal all season, rolled to a 6-0 win over the Lady Hilltoppers on Thursday in Knoxville.Bearden improved to 16-0 on the season and has outscored the opposition by a total of 96-1.University High 2, Elizabethton 2ELIZABETHTON — Carmen Ellis and Clara Lipscomb found the net for the Lady Buccaneers, who forged a tie with the Lady Cyclones. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Kaiya Simmons and Camdyn Garland scored for the Lady Cyclones. Mollie Johnson had two assists.Tennessee High 4, Morristown West 0MORRISTOWN — Riley Miller netted two goals and had an assist to lead the Lady Vikings to the win over the Lady Trojans.Abby Littleton had a goal and assists, while Ariana Patterson accounted for the other score. Bridget Flaherty had the shutout in goal.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Assist Goal Sport Football Hill Johnson Net Riley Miller Science Recommended for you ON AIR