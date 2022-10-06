Soccer logo
KNOXVILLE — Science Hill couldn’t hold up against juggernaut Bearden in girls soccer.

Bearden, which has surrendered just one goal all season, rolled to a 6-0 win over the Lady Hilltoppers on Thursday in Knoxville.

