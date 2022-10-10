MORRISTOWN — The Science Hill volleyball team had one of its worst games of the season at the worst possible time during Monday’s Region 1-AAA semifinal against Morristown West.
The Lady Trojans stunned the two-time defending region champion Lady Hilltoppers in a thrilling five-set match, winning 25-22, 14-25, 25-22, 22-25 and 15-13 inside Isenberg-Siler Gymnasium.
The Johnson City crew’s season comes to an end at 32-9 while Morristown West moves into Tuesday’s final against West Ridge back at Morristown East at 5:30 p.m.
“Morristown West came out ready to play,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “We came out flat the first set and we’ve done that a lot this season. We made a lot of errors and we never could get into a rhythm.”
The Lady ’Toppers rallied from down 17-13 in the fourth set to win and nearly came all the way back in the fifth after trailing 10-5.
West’s power-hitting took over in the final four points and Abby Trent put the game away with one final kill.
“We were hoping take the momentum into the fifth after we won the fourth,” Cook said. “It felt like we were always playing two or three points behind the whole match. “We felt like we were playing behind the whole time.”
Science Hill had 28 hitting errors on the evening and mustered a .131 hitting percentage. Autumn Holmes led the attack for Science Hill with 25 kills and 19 digs for a double-double while Meaghan Kanady had a triple-double of 10 kills, 15 assists and 12 digs.
Ella Neal had 25 assists and Molly Williams spearheaded the defense in her final high school game with 29 digs.
“Molly brings a lot of fire and she makes everyone around her better,” Cook said. “Meaghan did a great job running our offense this year. Marin can absolutely serve that ball and there is no icing her. She was such a steady presence on the back row for us, too. Losing this senior class is going to hurt.”
West Ridge 3, Morristown East 1
The Lady Wolves rolled to a second straight sectional berth behind outstanding hitting efforts from Parker Fischer and Casey Wampler, taking the first Region 1-AAA semifinal match over hosting Morristown East 25-17, 14-25, 25-23, 25-22.
Fischer finished with 15 kills with just one error to tie a season-high. Wampler, who came back after missing last week due to the flu, notched 11 kills.
“Parker stepped in and was a big senior leader tonight,” West Ridge coach Logan Kemp said. “That matches her season high, I think.”
West Ridge fell behind early in the first set, but quickly got the offense rolling. A big part of that was Big 5 Player of the Year Rylee Haynie notching four kills in the opening set.
The second set was much of the opposite for the Blountville bunch as the Lady Hurricanes jumped out to a massive lead and never relinquished it.
Morristown’s Finley Surber had a big second set, notching seven kills.
“I thought we really did a nice job of responding after that second set when nothing would go our way,” Kemp said. “We didn’t let some of those things get to us and that’s why we were able to finish out the fourth set.”
The Lady Wolves responded several times in both the third and fourth sets, halting Lady Hurricane scoring runs late in both sets.
Faith Wilson notched 44 assists and seven digs for West Ridge while Kari Wilson led the team’s defensive effort with 23 digs.
Wampler notched 11 digs and Laynie Jordan finished with 12. Mollee Cutshall also had double-digit digs, finishing with 10.