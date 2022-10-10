MORRISTOWN — The Science Hill volleyball team had one of its worst games of the season at the worst possible time during Monday’s Region 1-AAA semifinal against Morristown West.

The Lady Trojans stunned the two-time defending region champion Lady Hilltoppers in a thrilling five-set match, winning 25-22, 14-25, 25-22, 22-25 and 15-13 inside Isenberg-Siler Gymnasium.

