Science Hill won its dual swim meet 191-165 over Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday night at Freedom Hall pool, although there were several standout performances on both sides.
The Hilltoppers won 94-82 on the boys’ side, although the Indians won the majority of the individual races. Science Hill’s depth came into play with other top finishes.
Likewise, Science Hill was a 97-83 victor on the girls’ side, although once again D-B had plenty of standout performances.
“This was truly a team effort. On the boys’ side we only won three individual events and one relay, but our swimmers took second, third, and fourth place in four of the remaining events,” Science Hill coach Chris Coraggio said. “Our girls responded to the challenge, as well. They stepped up to take six of the nine individual events and two of the three relays. D-B has some outstanding athletes, but our team put forth excellent efforts in earning the win.”
Dobyns-Bennett got out to the fast start by winning both the boys’ and girls’ 200 medley relays. Science Hill took both of the first individual races as Katelyn Williams went 2:18.77 in the girls’ 200 freestyle and Colin Burnette finished in 2:05.78 in the boys’ race. Both also captured 400 meter races with winning times of 4:46 for Williams and 4:27 for Burnette.
Daniel Huynh was the other boys’ individual winner for Science Hill. He went 1:03.77 to edge Dobyns-Bennett’s Nicholas Love by just .15 second.
Science Hill’s Lacy Leita won the girls’ 1-meter diving competitions and Dobyns-Bennett’s Michael Wissert was the boys’ winner.
Also for Dobyns-Bennett, Johannes Kaiser won the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle races, while Nicholas Robinson doubled up in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley. Love picked up the win in the 100 freestyle. The Indians closed the meet with the win in the 400 freestyle relay.
Girls winners for the Indians included Evie Dellinger (2:33.37) in the 200 individual medley, Gabriella Simpson in the 50 freestyle and Macy Davis in the 100 freestyle.
Science Hill scored wins in both the boys’ and girls’ 200 freestyle relays and the girls’ 400 relay. Annalee Price was the winner of both the 100 backstroke and butterfly, and Deanna Miller was triumphant in the 100 breaststroke.