A night of thrilling volleyball at the District 1-AAA tournament at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium was capped off with a rousing win by top-seeded Science Hill, 19-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23 and 15-13, over West Ridge.

The Lady Hilltoppers (32-8) advance to Thursday’s finals while West Ridge (17-8) falls into Wednesday’s elimination game with David Crockett.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video