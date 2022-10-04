A night of thrilling volleyball at the District 1-AAA tournament at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium was capped off with a rousing win by top-seeded Science Hill, 19-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23 and 15-13, over West Ridge.
The Lady Hilltoppers (32-8) advance to Thursday’s finals while West Ridge (17-8) falls into Wednesday’s elimination game with David Crockett.
Science Hill also clinches a regional tournament berth.
“It’s hard to keep climbing out of those holes because it’s volleyball,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “You just can’t stop and it is never over. They trusted each other and they were able to pull out of the holes.”
It was another big night for Science Hill junior Autumn Holmes as she racked up 35 kills and 12 digs. Addie Stables also had a solid offensive night with 13 kills and three blocks.
Meaghan Kanady had 17 assists, 17 digs and seven kills while Ella Neal tallied 33 assists and 11 digs.
On defense, senior libero Molly Williams picked up 33 digs while Marin Ross notched 13 digs.
The Lady Wolves controlled the opening set, but Science Hill responded in the second by taking a late lead and holding off a rally.
In the third set, West Ridge trailed 14-9 midway through, but fought back to take the lead late and eventually win a wild sequence.
The fourth and fifth games were back-and-forth, but West Ridge could not ultimately get over the hump in the fifth after a late tie at 12.
“That was just good volleyball that was back-and-forth and that’s what you want during tournament time,” West Ridge coach Logan Kemp said. “At the end of the day, they did a lot better at responding to some things than we did. We fought back in the fifth and there were plenty of times where it could have swayed one way or the other.
“I’m so proud of them because they kept fighting.”
Parker Fischer led the attack for West Ridge with 15 kills while Casey Wampler and Madison Haynie each had 11 kills. Wampler picked up 15 digs as well
Faith Wilson had a massive game of 55 assists and 10 digs and libero Kari Wilson picked up 33 digs. Mollee Cutshall picked up 23 digs as well for West Ridge while Laynie Jordan notched 14.
David Crockett 3, Dobyns-Bennett 2
In one of the most shocking upsets in tournament history, David Crockett advanced to the third day of the tournament for the first time in more than 20 years.
The Lady Pioneers had to hold off a late rally, but pulled out a thrilling five-setter over D-B, 17-25, 25-19, 32-30, 19-25 and 15-13.
“In the fashion that the last point happened with a broken play explains our volleyball all year long,” Crockett coach Ashton Hippenstiel said. “We’ve tried to be the other four teams in this league and it just doesn’t work. We’re scrappy and nasty with the way we play. We’re the team that no one wants to play.”
Crockett was the only team in the league that did not win a regular-season conference game all season. Now, Crockett has pulled off big upsets in back-to-back elimination games.
The Lady Pioneers held off D-B down the stretch when they were up 13-5 in the final set before D-B reeled off eight of the next nine points.
Sophia Gouge had a massive day for Crockett (16-15), finishing with 26 kills while freshman Brylee Tullock had a double-double of 15 kills and 42 digs.
Brooklyn Dulaney also had a huge day with an eye-popping 54 assists and 21 digs.
Katie Onks had 15 digs while Callie Butler contributed 10 digs as well for Crockett.
For the Tribe, the season comes to a close at 15-10.
Senior Riley Brandon finished with a double-double of 20 kills and 11 digs. Jordan Guthrie also had a double-double of 16 kills and 10 blocks while Rachel Falin had 24 digs to lead the defense.
Dakota Vaiese finished with 41 assists and 11 digs. Karley Wilson finished with 12 digs as well for D-B.
“Their goal was to get past this round, but their ultimate goal was to restore this program,” D-B coach Kayce Green said. “The program had fallen and they felt like everything was a joke. They asked me to help them restore and what they did is much more astounding in a season of four or five months.
“They didn’t walk on the court anymore with their heads down.”
Dist
Tennessee High 3, Elizabethton 1
In the opener, the Lady Vikings struggled early before recovering for a 25-27, 25-19, 25-5, 25-18 victory over the Lady Cyclones.
Sophie Meade had a double-double with 15 kills and 10 digs as did Madison Blair with 12 kills and 12 digs. Marley Johns slammed 12 kills and had six blocks. Bree Adams passed out 43 assists and Syndee Pendland led the defense with 21 digs.
Krisalyn Elliott had 12 kills and Gracie Kirsch doubled up with 10 kills and 18 digs to lead Elizabethton.
Jayci Bowers totaled 25 assists and 18 digs. Bailee VanHuss added 12 digs.
Sullivan East 3, Volunteer 2
The Lady Falcons rallied from two sets down to tie, but fell in a 25-21, 27-25, 19-25, 17-25, 15-9 decision to the Lady Patriots.
Jaycee Cassidy tallied 18 kills and nine digs, and Veda Barton posted 11 kills and 20 digs. Alisha Lindsey contributed nine kills and 11 digs.
Sydney Cloud had 29 assists and four aces. Lily Christian also handed out 13 assists.
Tennessee High 3, Sullivan East 0
Mary Johnson passed Peggy Dempsey as the all-time winningest coach in Tennessee High history with her 387th win and the Lady Vikings advanced to Thursday’s championship.
Marley Johns had 10 kills, followed by Madison Blair with nine and Sophie Meade with eight. Sydnee Pendland finished with 10 digs, while Bree Adams had 25 assists.