Science Hill moved one step closer to its fourth straight state tournament berth with a 4-0 win over Greeneville in Thursday’s Region 1-2A championship at the Pete Zannis Tennis Center.

Matching the effort of the girls the day before, the boys made quick work of its region opponent.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you