Science Hill moved one step closer to its fourth straight state tournament berth with a 4-0 win over Greeneville in Thursday’s Region 1-2A championship at the Pete Zannis Tennis Center.
Matching the effort of the girls the day before, the boys made quick work of its region opponent.
Daniel Haddadin, the Hilltoppers’ No. 1 singles player, clinched the overall match with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Greeneville’s Brayden Kennedy. His serve was on point with a spin making it hard to return. He also took pride in positioning himself for some key backhand returns.
“I’ve been practicing a lot of serves lately. I was using my legs well and my technique well,” Haddadin said. “I was hitting it real solid after I’d been struggling with it. Then, I tried to get around on my backhand a lot and was utilizing it to dictate the point from the baseline.”
Science Hill coach Kelly Lane called it Haddadin’s best match of the year with his steady play and keeping the ball inbounds.
The Hilltoppers took an early advantage with quick victories by Shreeyan Papireddy at No. 3 singles and Cooper Weems in the No. 5 spot. Papireddy scored a 6-2, 6-0 victory over the Greene Devils’ Noah Helton. Weems dropped just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 win over Nick Thomas.
Then, senior Arshaam Kordamiri came through after turning his ankle to win 6-1, 6-2 over Tanner Smith in No. 4 singles. The only match that wasn’t completed was Om Patel from Science Hill against Jackson Weems from Greeneville. It was halted in a close second set as Weems held a 4-3 advantage.
“We needed the two quick matches by Shreeyan and Cooper,” Lane said. “But, I can’t say enough about our senior Arshaam. He has a 6-1 win in the first set and looks like he’s rolling. He goes down and you could tell how much pain he was in. Then he fought back and pushed through. He played his best tennis after that. For him to win that match, it was massive.”
Lane also pointed out this is an exceptionally deep team for Science Hill. He added the players who didn’t make it on the court Thursday still had a big part in the team’s success.
“We’ve been saying all season that we have strength in numbers,” Lane said. “They were cheering the boys on and keeping them going every time we needed it. You could feel the big moments happen even if you weren’t watching because of the boys along the court.”