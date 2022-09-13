Science Hill’s Megan Burleson unleashes a kick that would end up being a goal for the Lady Hilltoppers. Burleson tied the school’s all-time scoring record on this kick, then broke the record later in the 4-0 victory.
Science Hill’s girls soccer team has had quite the number of proficient scorers over the years, but on Tuesday night, senior Megan Burleson topped them all.
The Lady Hilltoppers forward scored twice on the night in a 4-0 Big 5 Conference victory over Dobyns-Bennett at Kermit Tipton Stadium, but the goal in the 71st minute will be remembered as a special one.
“I was nervous the whole game and the pressure is off now,” Burleson said. “I look at getting everyone else the same opportunities that I have, but when we found out that I was only a few goals away from the record, everyone wanted to join in and help me beat the record.”
When Burleson found the back of the net, she broke the school’s all-time scoring record that had previously been held by Rachel Jones. The goal was Burleson’s 85th of her illustrious career and there are still games to go.
Eva Baker also had a pair of goals for Science Hill to extend its league unbeaten streak to 44 games, dating back to the 2016 regional final.
“Whenever I took the shot for both of my goals, the goalie was the one that really hit it in,” Baker said. “I curved the second one as much as I could to get it in and it was pretty lucky.”
Late in the first half, Burleson got on the board with an open-field opportunity and was able to convert it into a score. The tally in the 35th minute would tie the record.
And after that, the Lady Hilltoppers were trying as hard as they could to get Burleson her second goal.
In the first half, Science Hill got off to a slow start — but finally broke through in the 23rd minute.
Baker scored the opening goal for the Lady ’Toppers on a cross that was more luck than anything.
The defense for Science Hill (8-0, 5-0) has been stellar all season and has yet to allow a goal to an opponent. That will definitely take a hit over the coming games, though, as goalkeeper Cayden Norris was lost for the remainder of the season due to a broken collarbone that she suffered in a recent car accident.
“The goalie we had tonight played with us last year,” Burleson said. “We’re looking to depend on her and we know that she can do it. We’ll miss Cayden because she was the backbone of our team.”
The Lady Indians (10-3, 4-2) failed to get a clean look at the goal all night, mostly due to Science Hill controlling the ball. Head coach Tony Weaver was still pleased with his squad’s effort as it continues to grow.
“We didn’t get any good traction on the offensive end, but we played hard and I’ll take that any day of the week,” Weaver said. “It was a much better effort tonight than we had last week. We started four freshmen tonight and we’re not starting one senior on this team, so we’re very young.”