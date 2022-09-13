Megan Burleson

Science Hill’s Megan Burleson unleashes a kick that would end up being a goal for the Lady Hilltoppers. Burleson tied the school’s all-time scoring record on this kick, then broke the record later in the 4-0 victory.

 Tanner Cook/Johnson City Press

Science Hill’s girls soccer team has had quite the number of proficient scorers over the years, but on Tuesday night, senior Megan Burleson topped them all.

The Lady Hilltoppers forward scored twice on the night in a 4-0 Big 5 Conference victory over Dobyns-Bennett at Kermit Tipton Stadium, but the goal in the 71st minute will be remembered as a special one.

