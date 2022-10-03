Defense is often the difference maker in the postseason and that moniker proved true in Monday’s opening night of the District 1-AAA volleyball tournament at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
Behind a superb defensive effort in the final two sets, Science Hill rolled into the winners bracket final with a 25-16, 23-25, 25-7 and 25-17 win over David Crockett.
Meaghan Kanady had her coming out party with 15 kills, 18 assists and 12 digs for a triple-double.
“We have to have that kind of stuff every night in the postseason,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “We’re trying to spread it around a little bit. Now is the time that we want to come together as a team.”
Autumn Holmes led the offense with 18 kills and 12 digs for a double-double. Ella Neal dished out 24 assists and 11 digs for a double-double as well.
Molly Williams spearheaded the defense for Science Hill (30-8) with 22 digs while Marin Ross picked up 13 digs.
Science Hill will face West Ridge — an earlier winner over Dobyns-Bennett — in the winners bracket final scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Crockett will face D-B in an elimination game at 5 p.m.
Brylee Tullock led the attack for Crockett with 10 kills and 15 digs for a double-double while Brooklyn Dulaney had 25 assists. Katie Onks and Callie Butler finished with 11 and 10 digs, respectively.
“A lot of this is getting over the hump and not being scared,” David Crockett coach Ashton Hippenstiel said. “That’s high-level volleyball, though. We have to be ready for D-B tomorrow because they’ll be executing at a high level, but today I’m very proud of the way the girls played today. Taking a match from Boone in the opener when they’ve beaten us twice this year is really hard.”
West Ridge 3, Dobyns-Bennett 1
After taking a marathon third set, West Ridge moved into the winners bracket final on Tuesday with an emphatic win over the Lady Indians 25-22, 20-25, 30-28 and 25-7.
“That third set was definitely a momentum shift,” West Ridge coach Logan Kemp said. “The whole match was back-and-forth up to that point and I’m super proud of how our girls responded in that third set.
“We put ourselves in a tough position a few times in that set, but we fought back and pulled it off.”
Parker Fischer had a big night for the Lady Wolves, leading the offense with 13 kills while Casey Wampler had eight kills and 17 digs.
Faith Wilson dished out 38 assists and 10 digs while Kari Wilson picked up 30 digs to lead the defense.
Mollee Cutshall also had a good night on defense, finishing with 15 digs.
“I’m extremely proud of one of my seniors Parker Fischer, who came in and had 13 kills,” Kemp said. “Mackenzie Smith came in during the middle of the third and got some key points for us.”
Riley Brandon led the Lady Indians with a rare triple-double of 16 kills, 10 assists, and 12 digs. Jordan Guthrie contributed 11 kills and 10 blocks for a double-double.
Rachel Falin had 20 digs while Dakota Vaiese had a double-double of 21 digs and 25 assists.
Karley Wilson also had a solid night on defense for the Tribe with 10 digs.
“We’re dealing with a lot of external stuff and I couldn’t be more proud of the way my team played in the first three sets,” D-B coach Kayce Green said. “That’s one of the good things about double-elimination is that you live to play another day.”
David Crockett 3, Daniel Boone 1
The Lady Pioneers picked a great time to beat their first conference opponent in taking out Daniel Boone in the elimination game 25-17, 18-25, 25-16 and 25-22.
Sophia Gouge notched 14 kills and nine digs to lead Crockett while Brylee Tullock had a double-double of 11 kills and 19 digs.
Brooklyn Dulaney had a solid night on defense as well for Crockett, picking up 10 digs and throwing in 25 assists.
Kyleigh Bacon led the attack for Daniel Boone with nine kills and 14 digs. Addison Dietz finished with a double-double of 26 assists and 21 digs.
Taylor Brinn had a solid night on offense with eight kills and senior Grace Misciagna finished off her career with four kills and four digs.
In her final high school match, senior libero Allie Davis notched 25 digs. Josie Jenkins also had a good night, picking up 21 digs.
DISTRICT 1-AA
Elizabethton 3, Unicoi County 2
ERWIN — Gracie Kirsch had a monster effort of 22 kills and 33 digs as the Lady Cyclones downed the tournament host Lady Devils 25-19, 25-23, 19-25, 24-26, 15-5.
Krisalyn Elliott contributed to the offensive output with 17 kills and four aces. Jayci Bowers served up 43 assists to go along with 17 digs. Zyleigh Bates finished with 10 digs.
Sullivan East 3, Johnson County 0
ERWIN — The Lady Patriots rolled to a 25-13, 25-15, 25-11 victory over the Lady Longhorns behind Hannah Hodge with 16 kills and nine digs, and Jenna Hare with a dozen kills and nine digs.
Kyndi Hodge came through with 37 assists, while Kylie Hurley finished with 20 digs. Carly Bradford totaled 10 digs and three service aces.