Science Hill can’t lay claim to playing its best football of the season as it begins a two-week journey to a showdown with rival Dobyns-Bennett.
However, the Hilltoppers have developed a three-part firm identity and the main thing holding them back is fixable — even in a short time period.
The Hilltoppers earned an important Region 1-6A win Friday night in Dandridge. The 21-7 decision over Jefferson County wasn’t pretty, but it displayed several things Science Hill has figured out over the course of nine games.
First, the Hilltoppers have developed enough offensive variety to score points against good teams. The offensive line has been consistent in providing running lanes for an assortment of backs: Tyler Moon, Javin Chester, Jaysahn Swartz and Mikah Dukes.
Early in the season, it was more of a two-man show on the ground. But on Friday, the Hilltoppers incorporated all four of those players into an attack that produced 249 yards on 34 carries. Dukes carried 16 times, Chester 14, Moon nine and Swartz seven. They each bring something different to the table, and it’s not easy to defend.
Complementing the ground game was a passing attack that seemed comfortable instead of forced. The Hilltoppers are at their best through the air when they are throwing when they want to throw. If they are in a spot where they have to throw, things tend to get complicated.
So the first two parts of Science Hill’s identity is a strong consistent running game meshed with a controlled passing plan.
Part three of the identity is a defensive unit that has done the right things and played well in region games. Science Hill’s defense isn’t likely to lock down a powerful offensive opponent, but the unit can make plays, hits hard, and came up with three critical plays against Jefferson County.
The first was a stop on second-and-1 late in the third quarter with a tenuous 13-7 lead. Jefferson County was literally mowing down the field with Omarian Mills gaining 8, 12, 7, 8, 1 and 6 yards in the drive. When Mills went from the seven to the 1-yard line, it seemed like a foregone conclusion Jefferson County was going to punch it in on the next play.
Instead, Science Hill’s defense hunkered down for what turned out to be one of the plays of the game. Stopping Mills for no gain forced a third-down play, and the Patriots mishandled the ball. Devon Medina scooped up the loose ball for the second big play, and the Hilltoppers never relinquished the lead.
The third play was a Baylor Necessary interception late in the fourth quarter. It was third and 17 for the Patriots, so getting a first down seemed like a long shot. But Necessary not only got the pick, he made a nice return of 20 yards to set up the clinching score — even though a penalty took away 10 yards from the return.
That’s the good stuff, but what is holding Science Hill back?
Mistakes. Turnovers. Penalties. Loose with the ball.
Science Hill has struggled with those things this season, and again on Friday it was bitten by a crucial fourth-quarter turnover and a scoring-opportunity-killing bad snap in the third quarter.
For the Hilltoppers to get any more victories this season, they will likely have to play a clean game. Eliminating turnovers could be the difference between a winning or losing season for Science Hill, which currently stands at 5-4.