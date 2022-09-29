KINGSPORT — The outcome of Thursday’s Big 5 Conference girls’ soccer match between Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett at Indian Highland Park would ultimately have no bearing on the final regular-season standings.
The Lady Hilltoppers (8-0-0, 12-2-1) took care of that when they clinched the regular season crown on Tuesday. All that was at stake was the pride of upending their archrivals — and for the Science Hill seniors, finishing their careers by never having lost a regular-season conference match.
Mission accomplished.
Behind two goals and an assist from senior Megan Burleson and a stout and stingy defense, the Lady ’Toppers spanked the Lady Indians 4-0 and will take the No. 1 seed into the District 1-AAA tournament that begins on Oct. 10.
While the Science Hill attack was relentless and brutally efficient, the Lady Hilltoppers’ backline, anchored by seniors Kayleigh Stocton and Marli Cevallos, smothered any of the rare forays that the Lady Indians (5-3-0, 14-4-0) made into Science Hill’s end of the pitch.
“Our game plan tonight was to stop D-B from getting their long ball going,” said Stocton. “Our midfield bottled them up and we stayed on top of them when they did get through.”
Science Hill’s regular goalkeeper Cayden Norris is out with a shoulder injury and Drew Tolley was brought in to mind the nets. The Lady ’Topper’s defenders made sure she had and easy night.
“Our goal was to protect Drew,” Cevallos said. “I think we did a good job of that tonight, we just continued to break up D-B’s attack.”
Jada Baker opened the scoring for Science Hill in the 8th minute and Burleson followed with a goal of her own off and assist from Eva Baker in the 34th minute.
Burleson added her second goal early in the second half to make it 3-0. Eight minutes later, Burleson set up Hannah Dawson for the final goal of the contest.
“We played really well tonight,” said Burleson, who is the career goals leader for the Lady Hilltoppers and is committed to ETSU. “Our corners and throw-ins were spot on. It was just how we practiced for this game.”
D-B coach Tony Weaver was succinct in his assessment of the outcome.
“Science Hill is a really good team,” Weaver said. “They show you what you must work on. We’ve got fall break next week so hopefully we’ll have time to correct things before the district tournament.”