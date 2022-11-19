The Jon Higgins era at Science Hill got off to a rocky start with a pair of double-digit losses for the Hilltoppers in Hall of Champions games Saturday.
Jefferson County defeated Science Hill 55-45 in the nightcap after the Hilltoppers struggled to score in the second half. The Hilltoppers lost 70-51 to Stone Memorial earlier in the day.
Trailing 29-27 at the half, Jefferson County outscored Science Hill 14-2 in the third quarter. The Hilltoppers (0-2) sliced the lead to 48-43 on a 3-point goal by Mason Wood with 1:52 to go, but the Patriots (2-0) scored the next seven points to put the game away.
“Obviously when you have some good looks and you don’t make them, it gets frustrating for everybody,” said Higgins, a former Farragut coach who took over the Science Hill program in August. “For me, I was more disappointed in the amount of offensive rebounds we gave up. It went from one point to 10 points just like that. We gave up four offensive rebounds right in a row and that came from our more experienced players.”
One bright spot was Davonte Trusty, who pulled down 10 rebounds and had two blocked shots. Carter Skeen led Science Hill on the offensive end with 11 points and Brady Lawson had 10 points.
Stone Memorial 70, Science Hill 51
Cade Capps posted a 36-point performance as the Panthers rolled over the Hilltoppers in the opening game. Stone Memorial raced out to a 37-19 lead at the half and stayed ahead by throughout the final two quarters.
Matthew Bilbrey added 15 points to the Panthers’ cause. Lawson knocked down six shots from 3-point range and scored 23 points to lead Science Hill. Skeen had six points and four assists, while Noah Ratliff hauled in seven rebounds.
“To play in our program now, you’ve got to be willing to compete every possession like your life depends on it,” Higgins said. “If we can’t get stops, grab rebounds, you can’t get those easy transition baskets. Offense will come and go, but we’ve got to learn that defense is the one constant.
“I was more impressed in the first game than the second game because Stone Memorial puts so much pressure on you. There were stretches against Stone Memorial we played well, while the second game we were average at best throughout the game.”
GIRLS
Science Hill 57, Grainger 35
Up 13-7 at the end of one quarter, the Lady ’Toppers scored the first 15 points of the second quarter on their way to beating Grainger.
Science Hill’s length and athleticism in a full-court, 2-2-1 zone trap gave the Lady Grizzlies fits throughout the game.
Lexi Green knocked down five shots beyond the 3-point line to finish with a game-high 17 points. Kathryne Patton and Aniya Pace totaled 10 points each, while Kierra Whitney scored eight.
“We’ve got some height and quickness and we do a good job out of our 2-2-1 zone trap,” Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley said. “This team is fun to watch. Our offense is not just put your head down and dribble it all the time. It’s find the open teammate and we’re fortunate to have both an inside game and outside game.”
Maddie Hurst was the lone Grainger player to hit double figures with 13 points.
Dobyns-Bennett 48, Volunteer 30
Hannah Frye pumped in 13 points and Peyton Moore finished with 12 as the Lady Indians powered to the win in the opening game at the old Topper Palace.
Caroline Hill and Zari Brice each contributed eight points to the Dobyns-Bennett victory. Ava Jackson accounted for half of the Lady Falcons’ points with 15. D-B held Volunteer to eight points in the second and third quarters.
“We mixed up our defenses well today. The kids communicated and adjusted to changing defenses on the fly,” D-B coach Bill Francis said. “Zari did an unbelievable job on 14 (Veda Barton) and our guards did a really good job contesting their shooters. Jackson was hard to deal with. She made us pay for the extra effort on 14.”
Elizabethton 58, Seymour 47
The Lady Cyclones raced out to a 32-20 halftime lead only to see a big run by the Lady Eagles cut it to one point heading into the final quarter.
Olivia Holly sank a couple of big 3-point shots down the stretch. She hit five shots behind the arc overall on her way to a 16-point effort.
With an effective inside-out game, post Marlee Mathena had 20 points and point guard Lina Lyon finished with 11.
“Our defense did a good job in the first half and we did a good job in the fourth quarter getting in a rhythm,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews said. “Olivia, I’m telling her a couple of times to get deep in the corner. She makes the shots and I told her, ‘That’s why I want you deep in the corner.’ That was a game we could have lost, but we had the leadership and maturity to revert back to the good plays.”
Kaylen Schultz led Seymour with 15 points and Bailey McCoy finished with 14.
Jefferson County 50, Cloudland 49
Madi Hawk soared with 31 points as the Lady Patriots held off a determined bunch from Roan Mountain. Makenzie Alvey was next highest for Jefferson County with eight points.
Izabella Christman topped the Highanders’ offensively with 17 points. Ryan Turbyfill accounted for 11 points, followed by Ella Benfield with 10 and Saharra McKinney with eight.