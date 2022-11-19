The Jon Higgins era at Science Hill got off to a rocky start with a pair of double-digit losses for the Hilltoppers in Hall of Champions games Saturday.

Jefferson County defeated Science Hill 55-45 in the nightcap after the Hilltoppers struggled to score in the second half. The Hilltoppers lost 70-51 to Stone Memorial earlier in the day.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

