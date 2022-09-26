ELIZABETHTON — The Science Hill boys and Dobyns-Bennett girls continued to dominate the postseason in Monday’s Region 1-AA championships at Elizabethton Golf Course.
With all five golfers in the 70s, the Hilltoppers won 304-316 over runner-up Tennessee High. Greeneville finished third with a 319 and Cherokee was fourth at 320 in the team total. Behind McKenzie Hauk’s low round of 1-under 73, Dobyns-Bennett won 150-166 over second-place Science Hill in the girls’ competition.
Both winning teams advanced to the state championships October 6-7 at Sevierville Golf Club.
“It set up a little like last week where the course started slow and got quicker as the day wore on,” Science Hill coach Kevin Vannoy said. “Our kids adjusted quicker this week. On the scoreboard, it looked like only one stroke difference (from a 305 in the districts), but with our approach shots, all of them were hanging in.
“Our kids battled. I can’t say enough of the effort they’ve put in and belief that they could do it.”
Boone Hatcher and Matt Hogan finished at 3-over 75 to lead the Hilltoppers to the win. They tied for first-place individually after 18 holes with Alex Broyles from Greeneville.
Hatcher won medalist when he laid his approach shot close to the hole and sank a three-foot putt for birdie on the first playoff hole. Hogan finished second and Broyles was third. Hatcher talked about what was working during his round and what ultimately gave him the playoff win.
“I was hitting decent off the tee on the back nine, but not on the front,” Hatcher said. “My wedges were working for me all day. It was hard to judge the speed of the greens today so you had to keep it inside 10-15 feet and hoped you would make a putt. It means a lot to win both the individual and team titles.”
John Cheek, the conference and district individual medalist, added to Science Hill’s score with a 6-over 78. Paul Haire had a round of 79, which didn’t count for the team total.
As the Science Hill group alluded to, the scores were high for some teams with cool, windy conditions in the morning. While it took a while for some of the greens to speed up, once they did, it produced another challenge.
“When they dried out, they were rolling a lot faster than districts,” Hogan said. “You had to adjust your game because with the irons and wedges in they started spinning a lot during the day. It means a lot to win the region. We’re ready to go and have fun at the state.”
Broyles, Kaden Shropshire from Cocke County and Tanner McPeek from Cherokee will be making the trip to the state championships as individual qualifiers. Six players, including Tennessee High’s Carter Myers and Greeneville’s Gavin Sells and Dougie Fezell, closed at 76. McPeek defeated Fezell on the third playoff hole to earn the final spot.
D-B WINS GIRLS TOURNAMENT
Freshman McKenzie Hauk won individual medalist with a 1-over 73 to lead Dobyns-Bennett to the team victory. She was able to successfully adjust to the changing conditions to make four birdies against three bogeys and one double-bogey.
“I was hitting the ball solid and I was hitting the ball better than I did last week (at the district tournament),” Hauk said. “I finished up 3-under in the back. We started out with the greens really slow. Then when they dried out, you had to get used to the faster greens.”
Alizeah Robinson added a 5-over 77 for the team total, while Alyssa Colhoun posted a round that didn’t count toward the team score.
“It’s a coach’s dream to have two players like that, where they’re trying to shoot low week after week,” D-B coach Bill Darnell said. “Last week, Aliezah was the medalist and then this week, it’s Aliezah as the medalist. We’re taking home the plaque as No. 1.
“The course was a little difficult today as the morning was slower on the greens. When the sun came out, they had to make adjustments. Even though they’re young, they have the experience where they can do that. They stay out and spend a lot of time on the golf course.”
The Lady ’Toppers finished second as Smith qualified for state as an individual with a 79 and Armita Kordamiri posted an 87. Individuals, in addition to Smith, qualifying for state were Joslin Nave from Sevier County and Sydney Courtney from Morristown East.