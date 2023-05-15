Area baseball teams will get their first taste of the new sectional format this week, and the first order of business was coming up with a schedule.
With the TSSAA allowing home teams to decide the schedule and playing the games at any point from Wednesday to Saturday, Science Hill opted for a single game Wednesday at 6 p.m. and a potential doubleheader Thursday, beginning at 5 p.m., for its Class 4A series against Hardin Valley.
Edwards said much thought went into the schedule, including consideration of travel for Hardin Valley.
“The first reason was when you’re playing a team from Knoxville (in a best-of-three format), they would have to get one night in a hotel,” Edwards said. “And I really wanted to do a format where you are guaranteed a two-day tournament.”
Also, coming off a regional championship Saturday, Edwards said he didn’t want to play two games Wednesday.
“Pitchers that threw on Friday would have four days rest, but pitchers from Saturday would only have three days rest,” Edwards said. “I wanted to do what was best for our entire pitching staff.”
A way around that would have been to start with a doubleheader Thursday, but that would potentially push the finish of the event to Friday. And that would impact pitching for the start of the state tournament.
Edwards also said he didn’t want to play one game each day from Wednesday through Friday.
“It would be too much school time missed and too much hotel money spent,” Edwards said.
Working with Hardin Valley was an important part of the process.
“We wanted to keep it with the coaches, and make an agreement there, and not have to get the administrations involved,” he said.
University High head coach Josh Petty said he looked at a schedule similar to Science Hill for his team’s Class 1A sectional matchup against Greenback.
But he settled on a Wednesday doubleheader, beginning at 4 p.m. The if-necessary game would be Thursday at 5 p.m.
“It was travel concerns for Greenback,” Petty said. “If (the Cherokees) lose the first two games, they would travel back home that night. Evidently they found a hotel that would allow them to cancel late Wednesday night.”
Providence Academy has the most unique situation of any area team. The Knights will be playing a team from Southaven, Mississippi — yes, another state — that will travel a whopping 496 miles for the sectional series.
Northpoint Christian was established in 1973 as Southern Baptist Educational Center in Memphis. In 1988, the school opened a new facility in Southaven, but retained the SBEC name. Eventually, SBEC left the TSSAA and joined the Mississippi Private School Association. Later they reapplied for membership in the TSSAA.
“It’s the fact they were previous members and their location is in essence in Memphis, although technically in Mississippi, that the Board of Control granted their membership request,” TSSAA assistant executive director Matthew Gillespie said.
SBEC changed the school name to Northpoint Christian in 2013.
The Division II, Class 1A state quarterfinal series will begin with a doubleheader Wednesday at 4 p.m. The if-necessary game will be Thursday at 1 p.m. Northpoint is the back-to-back Division II Class 1A state runner-up.
Providence coach Jeff Reed said the Wednesday-Thursday setup was chosen for two reasons: It was the original date on the TSSAA brackets, and Providence has graduation ceremonies Friday.
With its region tournament delayed by rain, Tennessee High didn’t finish until Sunday. Therefore, the Vikings’ Class 3A sectional against Knoxville Halls will be played Thursday at 6:30 p.m. A Friday doubleheader, if necessary, will begin at 1 p.m.
STRATEGY
Coaches will have to manage their pitching staffs carefully under the new format, but Edwards said it will be like the region.
“It’s almost the exact same strategy,” Edwards said. “You play one Wednesday with the potential of playing two Thursday. For the pitchers we want to use both days, we will have to keep them under (26 pitches) on Wednesday.”
Also, if the series goes to a third game, the team that makes the best adjustments to what it has seen in the first two contests — hitting and pitching — will have an edge.
Although it’s not a strategy, a come-from-behind win on Wednesday could produce a big advantage — if the losing team burns a good pitcher trying to stop the rally and fails. No matter the score of the first game, there is a big incentive to force the other team to use more than one key pitcher.