SH 4 (copy)

Science Hill's Ryan Smith (10) slides into second base on his double during Saturday's win over Sevier County.

 J.D. VAUGHN/SIX RIVERS MEDIA

Area baseball teams will get their first taste of the new sectional format this week, and the first order of business was coming up with a schedule.

With the TSSAA allowing home teams to decide the schedule and playing the games at any point from Wednesday to Saturday, Science Hill opted for a single game Wednesday at 6 p.m. and a potential doubleheader Thursday, beginning at 5 p.m., for its Class 4A series against Hardin Valley.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you