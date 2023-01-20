ELIZABETHTON — West Ridge earned a season sweep of Elizabethton with a 75-55 victory on Friday night at Treadway Gymnasium.
Wade Witcher led the Wolves offensively with 20 points. Will Harris finished with 16 points, going 4 for 6 from 3-point range.
Houston Sherfey finished with 11 points.
Mason Ball was an efficient 8 for 11 from the field to score a team-best 20 points for the Cyclones. Dalton Mitchell was next up with 19 points.
Volunteer 62, Tennessee High 60
CHURCH HILL — The Falcons tightened the Upper Lakes Conference race with the win.
Andrew Knittel paced a balanced Volunteer attack with 17 points. Cason Christian scored 14 points, Braden Minton 12 and Blake Head 11.
Creed Musick finished with 19 points to lead Tennessee High. Brandon Dufore totaled 17 points and Colin Brown accounted for 14.
Unicoi County 55, Sullivan East 49
ERWIN — Lucas Slagle was the big man in the middle with 18 points as the Blue Devils turned back the challenge from the Patriots.
Grant Hensley totaled 10 points as Eli Johnson had nine and Garrett Sellars ended with eight.
Corbin Laisure had a game-high 19 points for Sullivan East, which got 12 from Drake Fisher.
Johnson County 68, Happy Valley 33
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Longhorns stampeded the Warriors with a 41-19 lead at the half on their way to the blowout victory.
Connor Simcox was the top scorer for Johnson County with 18 points and Connor Pierce also hit double figures with 14. All total, 11 players scored for the Longhorns.
Dakota Grindstaff led Happy Valley with nine points.
Hampton 77, Cloudland 48
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Geno Carrico scored a career-high 15 points as the Bulldogs had too much firepower for the Highlanders.
Michael Anspaugh scored 13 points and dished out seven assists. Cadon Buckles totaled 11 points, while Hayden Campbell had 10 points and seven rebounds. Brody Hicks added eight in the win.
Ryan Sexton led Cloudland with 15 points. Gage McKinney scored 11 points and Eli Morgan finished with 10 for the Highlanders.
Unaka 84, North Greene 75
ELIZABETHTON — The Rangers fended off the Huskies despite a Herculean effort by North Greene’s Jason Britton with 56 points.
Landon Ramsey countered for Unaka with 35 points, going 10 for 11 from the free-throw line. He got support as Joe-Z Blamo scored 20 points and Mason Wilson hit four shots from 3-point range and all six free throws to end with 18.
Tri-Cities Christian 84, Bethel Christian, N.C. 41
BLOUNTVILLE — The Eagles raced out to a 27-4 lead after one quarter and rolled to the win over the Crusaders.
Lane McMullen led five Tri-Cities players in double figures with 15 points. Seth Britton totaled 13 points and Lofton Looney was right behind with 12 points.
Braxton Dixon and Hayden Jones each finished with 10 points. Gabe Rosenbalm had a big night on the defensive end with five steals.
CAK 52, Providence Academy 43
KNOXVILLE — Cross Chadwick had a strong effort with 23 points and 13 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for the Knights to overcome the Warriors.
Isaiah Peter Daniels pulled down 10 rebounds.
GIRLS Elizabethton 50, West Ridge 39
ELIZABETHTON — Lina Lyon proved to be problematic for the Lady Wolves again, leading the Lady Cyclones with a 22-point performance. Olivia Holly sank a trio of 3-point shots and ended with nine points.
Alexis Hood paced West Ridge with 10 points and Fallon Taylor was next with nine.
Volunteer 60, Tennessee High 38
CHURCH HILL — Kendra Huff hit five shots behind the 3-point line and totaled 19 points in the Lady Falcons’ victory. Ava Jackson added 12 points to the mix, while Jacie Begley and Veda Barton each finished with eight points.
Kendall Cross posted 13 points and Anna Kate Kinch contributed 12 for the Lady Vikings.
Unicoi County 65, Sullivan East 45
ERWIN — Allie Lingerfelt led a balanced attack with 20 points as the Lady Devils outscored the Lady Patriots 35-12 in the second half.
Faith Bennett added 14 points in the Unicoi County win, while Jocelyn Metcalf and Haley Rush scored 11 and 10, respectively. Olivia Bailey accounted for eight points.
Jenna Hare had 22 points to lead Sullivan East and Kylie Hurley tallied eight.
Happy Valley 63, Johnson County 49
MOUNTAIN CITY — Kadie Bailey, Marcida Moore and Mailey Guy combined for 59 of the Lady Warriors’ 63 points in the road victory.
Bailey led the way with 21, followed by Moore with 20 and Guy with 18.
Aubree Glenn led the Lady Longhorns with 13 points. Desirea Robinson scored nine points and Brookanna Hutchins was right behind with eight points.
Cloudland 52, Hampton 49
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Ella Benfield scored a game-high 23 points, including a free throw with seven seconds left as the Lady Highlanders handed the Lady Bulldogs their first loss.
Saharra McKinney came through with a dozen points.
Piper Helle was the leading scorer for Hampton with 14 points and Macy Henry ended with 11. Madi McClain scored eight as the Lady Bulldogs missed a game-tying attempt in the final seconds.
North Greene 39, Unaka 36
ELIZABETHTON — Haley Bailey turned in 13 points and Cambell Gaby followed with 12 as the Lady Huskies pulled out the road win against the Lady Rangers.
Lyndie Ramsey was Unaka’s main scorer with 24 points.
Tri-Cities Christian 41, Bethel Christian, N.C. 28
BLOUNTVILLE — The Lady Eagles got off to a fast start with a 13-3 lead after one quarter to subdue the Lady Crusaders.
Grace Williams led Tri-Cities with 15 points, while Savannah Barb and Angel Pierce each accounted for eight. Emma Beach led the visitors from Spruce Pine with 10 points.
CAK 70, Providence Academy 37
KNOXVILLE — Kinley Painter put up an 18-point effort and Addie Wilhoit had 12 points in the Lady Knights’ loss.