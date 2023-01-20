Basketball clip art.jpg

ELIZABETHTON — West Ridge earned a season sweep of Elizabethton with a 75-55 victory on Friday night at Treadway Gymnasium.

Wade Witcher led the Wolves offensively with 20 points. Will Harris finished with 16 points, going 4 for 6 from 3-point range.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you