BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge scored a 2-1 Senior Night win over David Crockett after penalty kicks on Tuesday night at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
Sunny Iacino scored the Lady Wolves’ goal in regulation, while Grace Quillen, Emily Villalpando and Abbie Roberts had three penalty kicks to push West Ridge over the top. Peyton Nelson was the winning goalkeeper.
Rachel Webber scored Crockett’s goal in regulation and also netted their lone penalty kick.
Science Hill 6, Daniel Boone 0
Hannah Dawson had a goal and two assists as six different players scored for the Lady ’Toppers.
Kinley Thompson finished with a goal and an assist. Morgan Mahoney, Alexis Maroukas, Cari Egerbrecht and Brooklyn Ringersma scored a goal apiece for Science Hill. Ellie Luna had an assist.
Dobyns-Bennett 4, Jefferson County 0
KINGSPORT — Ava Flanary had a hat trick and London Taylor scored the other goal as the Lady Indians got the measure of the Lady Patriots.
Hannah Frink got the shutout in goal.
Elizabethton 8, Unicoi County 0
ELIZABETHTON — Kayla Simmons had a hat trick as the Lady Cyclones rolled to the win over the Lady Devils.
Izzy Lewis, Morgan Heaton and Mollie Johnson also scored goals, while Elizabethton had two other scores off Unicoi County own goals.
Tennessee High 6, Volunteer 0
BRISTOL — A relentless offensive assault equated to a comfortable victory for the Lady Vikings.
Taking 41 shots, Tennessee received goals from Ella Tilley, Riley Miller, McKinley Swift, Hannah Plumbar, Katelynn Hutchinson and Bridget Flaherty.
Assists by Paige Helms, Skye Myers and Reese Marshall. THS had to make just one save.
Monday’s match
Providence Academy 5, Elizabethton 1
Maddie Kyker had a hat trick and added an assist as the Lady Knights turned back the Lady Cyclones.
Lali Lemmon and Ryan Luff also scored goals, while Kolbi Williams had an assist. Caydee Hogan accounted for seven saves and Katie Loran finished with three.
Providence lost 1-0 to Concord Christian on Tuesday night. Loran had 12 saves.
VOLLEYBALL
David Crockett 3, Elizabethton 1
ELIZABETHTON — Brylee Tullock had a double-double of 18 kills and 14 digs as the Lady Pioneers captured a 25-21, 33-31, 21-25, 25-12 victory.
Elizabeth Wheeley accounted for 12 kills and three blocks, while Brooklyn Dulaney’s numbers included 45 assists and 18 digs.
Gracie Kirsch paced the Lady Cyclones with 10 kills and 13 digs. Bailee VanHuss had a team-best 20 digs. Jayci Bowers racked up 28 assists and 11 digs.
Daniel Boone 3, Unicoi County 0
Kyleigh Bacon sliced through the Lady Devils with 12 kills in the Lady Trailblazers’ romp.
Addison Dietz finished with 28 assists and 24 digs, while Allie Davis totaled 17 digs. Grace Misciagna ended with nine kills.
West Ridge 3, Virginia High 0
BLOUNTVILLE — Rylee Haynie’s 10 kills and .571 hitting percentage helped key an out-of-league win for the Lady Wolves, who got nine digs, eight kills and seven aces from Casey Wampler.
Wampler’s hitting percentage came in at .467. McKensi Smith contributed nine kills while Faith Wilson passed out 24 assists for West Ridge.
Kari Wilson added 11 digs to the 25-9, 25-9, 25-14 win.
Johnson County 3, Tri-Cities Christian 0
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Lady Longhorns charged to a 25-9, 25-20, 25-23 victory as Ryleigh Icenhour and Peyton Gentry each served up four aces.
On a night when the scoring was spread out, Brookanna Hutchins led the team with six kills. Kayla Sluder had a team-high 14 digs.
South Greene 3, Sullivan East 1
GREENEVILLE — The defending Class A state champion Lady Rebels got the best of the Lady Patriots in a 25-20, 25-11, 24-26, 25-22 decision.
Hannah Hodge gave her best effort with 12 kills and 19 digs. Jenna Hare finished with 12 kills and 11 digs.
Kylie Hurley was credited with 25 digs and Carly Bradford was counted with 17. Kyndi Hodge’s numbers included 30 assists and 10 digs.
Volunteer 3, Grainger 1
RUTLEDGE — Lily Christian combined nine aces with 14 assists and 11 digs as the Lady Falcons prevailed 25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 25-18. The victory included Veda Barton contributing 14 kills, 16 digs and three blocks.
Alisha Lindsey was also among Volunteer’s chief components, pairing 12 digs with nine kills. Likewise for Sydney Cloud, who added 18 assists and nine digs.
Alexis Bellamy and Jaycee Cassidy fared well defensively, amassing 13 and 10 digs, respectively.
GOLF
Region 1-A tournament
ROCKFORD — Alcoa won the Region 1-A tournament on Tuesday at Egwani Farms Golf Course. The Tornadoes won 320-330 over runner-up South Greene.
University High finished third at 372. Jaxson Williams posted an 82 and Garrett Gentry was a stroke behind for the Bucs.
South Greene rolled to a 171-202 win over Chuckey-Doak on the girls’ side. Hampton finished third at 224 with scores of 111 by Macy Henry and 113 by Rylie McClain.