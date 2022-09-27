BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge scored a 2-1 Senior Night win over David Crockett after penalty kicks on Tuesday night at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.

Sunny Iacino scored the Lady Wolves’ goal in regulation, while Grace Quillen, Emily Villalpando and Abbie Roberts had three penalty kicks to push West Ridge over the top. Peyton Nelson was the winning goalkeeper.

