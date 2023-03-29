Roundup: West Ridge trims Science Hill in Big Five softball From staff reports Staff reports Mar 29, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lady Hilltoppers freshman Isabel Meeks winds up from the pitching circle. Cheryl Gray The Lady Wolves react after closing out a one-run victory. Cheryl Gray Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge and Science Hill had the look of a good Big Five Conference softball matchup.Wednesday’s contest played out exactly that way.With Brenna Jameson going 2-for-3 with a triple, the Lady Wolves got past the Hilltoppers for a 5-4 victory. Jameson also accounted for an RBI and a run. Miranda Henley laid down a sacrifice bunt in the third inning and scored twice.Henley captured the pitching win after yielding four hits and three walks in a complete-game effort. Science Hill had a chance on a comeback as West Ridge committed five errors. Lora Wilgus drove in two runs to lead the Lady ’Toppers. Science Hill pitchers Madi Holstein and Isabel Meeks combined to record 10 strikeouts in the loss.Baseball Tennessee High 7, Louisville, Ohio 4BRISTOL — The Vikings scored the game’s final six runs to come out on top.Pitching his way to victory, Gage Graziano helped his own cause with a home run.Tennessee High’s Ashton Leonard homered in a 3-for-4, 3-run performance. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Games And Toys Softball Staff reports Follow Staff reports Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest Videos Recommended for you ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 204 West Main Street Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.