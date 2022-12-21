BRISTOL — An aggressive West Ridge team finished with 20 more free throws in taking a 61-55 over Sullivan East in Wednesday’s early game of the Doc Maples Holiday Hoops at Viking Hall.

Alexis Hood was the leading scorer for the Lady Wolves with 17 points, while Fallon Taylor totaled 12. Faith Green and Allie Reilly each had eight points. Rachel Niebruegge totaled five steals.

