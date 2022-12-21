Roundup: West Ridge scores win over Sullivan East at Holiday Hoops From staff reports Staff reports Dec 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 West Ridge’s Allie Reilly caps a drive to the hoop as Abby McCarter defends for Sullivan East. Cheryl Gray Alexis Hood, who is guarded closely by Maddie Woomer, topped the Lady Wolves in scoring with 17 points. Cheryl Gray Jenna Hare of Sullivan East goes flying past West Ridge’s Rachel Niebruegge. Cheryl Gray Abby McCarter releases a deep 3-point attempt for the Lady Patriots. Cheryl Gray Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRISTOL — An aggressive West Ridge team finished with 20 more free throws in taking a 61-55 over Sullivan East in Wednesday’s early game of the Doc Maples Holiday Hoops at Viking Hall.Alexis Hood was the leading scorer for the Lady Wolves with 17 points, while Fallon Taylor totaled 12. Faith Green and Allie Reilly each had eight points. Rachel Niebruegge totaled five steals.Jenna Hare scored a game-high 21 points for the Lady Patriots, which saw Kylie Hurley produce 12 points — all on 3-point goals.Bearden 54, Science Hill 19KNOXVILLE — Unlike their previous overtime game in Johnson City, the Lady Bulldogs took control early and dominated in the win over the Lady Hilltoppers. Kathryne Patton led Science Hill with eight.CAK 36, Dobyns-Bennett 30KNOXVILLE — The Lady Warriors jumped out to a 23-6 halftime lead to down the Lady Indians.Madi Jones collected 10 points to lead CAK and Kiera Leffew scored nine. Dobyns-Bennett’s Hannah Frye led all scorers with 11 points and Zari Brice was next high with eight.Cloudland 58, Jackson County 36CELINA — Izabella Christman paced a Lady Highlander avalanche with 16 points to defeat the Lady Devils.Ella Benfield and Ryan Turbyfill each downed a dozen points. Jalyon Meadows was the leader for Jackson County with 17 points.Gibbs 73, Providence Academy 54 Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports CLINTON — Kinley Painter swished the nets for a 35-point performance, but the Lady Knights weren’t able to slow down Gibbs.BOYSTennessee High 60, Cullman, Ala. 57ORLANDO — The Vikings return- ed to their winning ways with a hard- fought victory over the Bearcats.Colin Brown pushed Tennessee High to the win with a game-high 19 points. Zander Phillips came on strong in the fourth quarter and scored 16. Creed Musick added another double-digit effort with 11.Sam Duskin led Cullman with 14 points.Oviedo, Fla. 74, Hampton 61ORLANDO — Ryan Blount scored 23 points and Hunter Havercamp had 21 as the Lions roared to the win over the Bulldogs.Cadon Buckles paced Hampton with 27 points, six rebounds and six assists. Michael Anspaugh finished with 14 points and Dylan Trivett scored nine.Providence Academy 58, Clarkrange 56CLINTON — Sam McAllister poured in 21 points to lead the Knights to the overtime victory. Cross Chadwick was next high with 14 points.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Point Alexis Hood Sport Basketball Hampton Holiday Win Sullivan East Hoop Staff reports Follow Staff reports Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR