DANDRIDGE — Jefferson County racked up 502 yards of total offense in a 61-35 rout of West Ridge on Friday at Leroy Shannon Field in a Region 1-6A football contest.
The playoff chances for the Wolves went by the wayside as Morristown East dismantled William Blount.
Jefferson County quarterback Izaiah Hall accounted for six passing touchdowns, 292 yards and 13 completions on 15 attempts. Also for the Patriots, Omarion Mills ran the ball 18 times for 134 yards and two TDs.
Cale Bryant produced three touchdowns — two receiving and one rushing — to lead the Wolves. He accounted for 210 of his team’s 340 yards.
Chuckey-Doak 46, West Greene 35
AFTON — Cadin Tullock and Brasen Murvin put on a show for the spectators in a shootout victory for the Region 1-3A crown.
Tullock hit on 11 of 19 passes, getting 211 yards and three touchdowns on return. As for Murvin, he ran 24 times for 223 yards and four touchdowns.
Brock Rush, Austin Morris and Rio Little each had a receiving score for the Black Knights.
Wyatt Moody finished with a pair of scores for the Buffaloes while Ethan Turner, Hunter Gregg and Austin Franklin each furnished a score on the ground.
David Crockett 22, Richlands (Va.) 21
RICHLANDS, Va. — Chase Schroeck kicked the game-winning 21-yard field goal as time expired to give the Pioneers a comeback win over Richlands at Ernie Hicks Stadium.
Crockett trailed 21-6 entering the fourth quarter, then scored the last 16 points of the game.
Jake Fox had a rushing TD and a passing score for the Pioneers. Lamarkus Dunn caught the touchdown.
Schroeck converted two other field goals, hitting from 44 and 27 yards.
Sullivan East 21, Volunteer 20
CHRUCH HILL — Drake Fisher threw for three touchdown passes en route to the Region 1-4A season-ending win for the Patriots.
Tyler Cross caught two of the scores while Corbin Laisure had the other catch. In the win, Masun Tate broke the Sullivan East record for single-season receiving yardage.
On defense, Kaden Roberts had two interceptions while Chase Bailey contributed one.
Tennessee High 42, Cherokee 6
ROGERSVILLE — After Turner Elliott’s short scoring run to start the second quarter, the Vikings were up 22-0 and never looked back.
Tennessee High capped all scoring when Josh Green broke loose for a 48-yard scamper in the opening minute of the second half.