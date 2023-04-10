BLOUNTVILLE — Drew Hoover had another stellar effort with a two-hit shutout to lead West Ridge to a 5-0 victory over Daniel Boone in Big 5 Conference baseball action Monday night.

At the plate, Hoover aided his cause with two hits, including a two-run home run. Jack Sarginger had a triple and single and also drove in two runs. Carter Gibson had a pair of doubles and scored twice.

