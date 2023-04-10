BLOUNTVILLE — Drew Hoover had another stellar effort with a two-hit shutout to lead West Ridge to a 5-0 victory over Daniel Boone in Big 5 Conference baseball action Monday night.
At the plate, Hoover aided his cause with two hits, including a two-run home run. Jack Sarginger had a triple and single and also drove in two runs. Carter Gibson had a pair of doubles and scored twice.
Brogan Jones gave up seven hits over five innings for the Trailblazers.
Elizabethton 8, Sullivan East 6
BLUFF CITY — The Cyclones rallied with four runs in the top of the seventh inning to disappoint the homestanding Patriots.
Bryson Rowland provided the game-winning hit, a two-run single. Steven Meadows had two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Hayden Nave had two hits and scored twice.
Peyton Johnson went the first four innings on the mound before giving way to Jonah Hubbard, who picked up the win.
Jake Witcher had four hits for Sullivan East in the lead-off spot. Tyson Mitchell registered 13 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision.
Unicoi County 4, Volunteer 2
ERWIN — Lucas Slagle pitched a no-hitter with nine strikeouts, but the Falcons were able to score on an error and later a fielder’s choice.
Valentin Batrez socked two doubles and drove in two runs, while Brayden Hendrickson was 2-for-2 and scored three runs to lead the Blue Devil offense.
Johnson County 2, West Greene 1
MOUNTAIN CITY — Aggressive baserunning by Isaiah Krupski paid off as the Longhorns won in eight innings.
After getting on base with a single, Krupski stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. An error allowed him to come in for the game-winning run.
Dakota Holt drove in the team’s other run back in the first inning. Peyton Pavusek threw all eight innings, giving up just one hit and two walks.
South Greene 11, Happy Valley 2
GREENEVILLE — Pedro Colunga went 3-for-4 to lead the Warriors in the loss to the Rebels. Ty Johnson finished 2-for-4 at the plate.
Grainger 5, Cherokee 4
RUTLEDGE — The Grizzlies won an 11-inning marathon when Jaxon Maxey singled to left field for the walk-off victory. Maxey went 3-for-5 with two RBIs on the day.
Brady Smith also drove in two runs and Connor May had two hits. Smith and Bryson Bennett finished with 11 strikeouts apiece.
Cherokee held a 4-1 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh before Grainger rallied.
FCA Flames 5, Chuckey-Doak 4
AFTON — A stolen base in the sixth inning led to the winning run for the Flames.
Carson Shah was 3-for-4 at the plate and Rylan Jesse had two hits to lead the FCA team. The Flames stole 11 bases, led by Jesse with four. Evan Denton had seven strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings.
Cadin Tullock went 3-for-4 to lead Chuckey-Doak.
SOFTBALL
David Crockett 4, Dobyns-Bennett 1
Brylee Tullock went 2-for-2 and scored twice to lift the Lady Pioneers to the Big 5 Conference win.
Megan Davis added a 2-for-3 effort as Karly Honeycutt allowed just four hits and one walk.
Julianne Tipton finished with 12 strikeouts for the Indians.
West Ridge 9, Cherokee 5
ROGERSVILLE — The Lady Wolves finished with 13 hits led by Lily Frazier’s 3-for-4 performance. Natalie Moore had two hits and drove in three runs.
Madison Chapman and Victoria Browder each went 2-for-4, while Lacey Fugate cracked a solo home run.
Kaylee Cinnamon was 3-for-4 for Cherokee, which got two hits and two RBIs from Hannah Bates. Rachel Young went 2-for-3 and scored twice.
Unicoi County 10, Elizabethton 5
ELIZABETHTON — Destiny Bridges batted 3-for-3 with a double, triple, three RBIs and two runs as the Lady Devils turned back 'Betsy.
Laurel Osborne had two hits, including a solo home run, drove in a pair of runs and scored three times. Kendell Hensley added two hits.
Kenidy Harris was 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a pair of doubles to pace the Lady Cyclones. Sadie Williams blasted a three-run home run in the third inning.
Johnson County 12, West Greene 0
MOSHEIM — Mattie Jones and Bailey Main combined on a five-inning no-hitter for the Lady Longhorns.
Aden Thomas led the offense, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Emma Eller added a two run-double, while Johnson County used smart baserunning in scoring a dozen runs.
Unaka 9, Cloudland 2
ELIZABETHTON — Matilda Salyer went 3-for-4 with two runs as the Lady Rangers had 12 hits overall.
Jill Faust was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Haley Taylor and Kylie Blevins also ended with two hits. Trinity Bowers scattered seven hits over a complete seven innings, along with seven strikeouts.
Ella Benfield and Cora Gibbs each finished 2-for-3 to lead Cloudland.
SOCCER
Tennessee High 1, Volunteer 0
CHURCH HILL — Austin DeGeare scored the match’s only goal off a cross from James Bowling. Vikings goalkeeper Eli Knowles had 10 saves to preserve the shutout.