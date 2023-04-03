West Ridge had 13 hits, including solo home runs by Will Harris and Jack Saringer, in a 16-5 defeat of David Crockett in Big 5 Conference baseball action Monday night.
Harris finished 2-for-4 and drove in four runs overall for the Wolves. Saringer had two hits, two walks and scored three times. Wade Witcher finished with two hits and three RBIs, while Drew Hoover also had two hits.
Carter Gibson had eight strikeouts over five innings in the win.
AJ Ford went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Nate Walters had two hits to lead the Pioneers.
Dobyns-Bennett 11, Phillip Simmons, S.C. 0
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Tegan Begley went 3-for-5 with two RBIs as the Indians motored by the Iron Horses.
Tanner Kilgore and Andrew Reilly added 2-for-4 efforts with two RBIs each. Reilly was also the winning pitcher in a three-hit shutout. Will Ritz finished with two RBIs and Mason Keroff had two hits.
Tennessee High 10, Volunteer 0
BRISTOL — Rylan Henard had seven strikeouts and gave up just one hit as the Vikings blanked the Falcons in the Upper Lakes contest.
Evan Mutter had a solo home run and scored twice. Brayden Blevins and Cainan Meyers each drove in two runs.
Unicoi County 5, Sullivan East 4
BLUFF CITY — Valentin Batrez belted out three hits, while Brayden Hendrickson, Lucas Slagle and Chris Chavez each had two to lift the Blue Devils over the Patriots.
Slagle went six innings and picked up the win. Kolby Jones threw the final inning for the save.
East was productive at the top of the lineup with Jacob Witcher, Johnathan Beach and Corbin Dickson all collecting three hits. Tyson Mitchell had nine strikeouts in the loss.
Elizabethton 15, Cosby 0
ELIZABETHTON — Kaleb Hambrick had a no-hitter in a game stopped after three innings.
Bryson Rowland and JD Hooks each finished with two hits and three RBIs. Hambrick had a pair of doubles and drove in two runs.
Peyton Johnson had two hits, including a triple, and Brilee Hurley also had two hits and scored twice.
West Greene 13, Happy Valley 3
ELIZABETHTON — Austin Wampler had three hits and three RBIs as the Buffaloes stampeded the Warriors. Braden McCamey and Mason McCamey each drove in two runs and Jaden Gregg scored three runs.
Wampler went five innings and allowed one hits for the win. Nakota Graham scored two of Happy Valley’s three runs.
Hampton 8, North Greene 6
BAILEYTON — The Bulldogs scored six runs in the second inning and held off a late rally by the Huskies.
Jayden Kuhn drove in three runs and Brody Hicks had two. Chance Points and Josh Whitson each had two hits. Whitson had 12 strikeouts over six innings in the win and Johnathan Greenwell held on for the save.
For the Huskies, Colton Robbins had two hits, including a triple, and Damian Burns had two hits and two RBIs. Tanner Sexton also drove in a pair of runs.
University High 11, Unaka 1
The Bucs got out to a big early lead with seven runs in the first inning against the Rangers, and Cooper Stevenson gave up just one hit on the mound.
Pete Boynewicz went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs to lead UH. Jake Harmon scored three runs, while Jaxson Williams had two hits and two runs scored. Garrett Gentry had two RBIs.
Micah Gray scratched across Unaka’s lone run.
Providence Academy 5, Concord Christian 1 Providence Academy 10, Concord Christian 0
Tyner Simpson had 13 strikeouts and allowed three hits in game one of the double header.
Caleb Cross blasted a two-run home run and had three RBIs overall. Aidan Sproles finished with two hits.
Josh Owens pitched a two-hit shutout in the nightcap. Lucas Belcher went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Nathan Eisfelder and Manny Leslie each drove in two runs and scored twice.
SOFTBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 11, Gate City, Va. 5
GATE CITY — Sophie Dean crushed a three-run home run in the sixth inning as part of her three-hit, four-RBI day for the Lady Indians.
Dean also picked up the win in the circle with nine strikeouts.
Hailey Porter had a two-run double, two hits and scored three times. Cati Zani drove in three runs, including a solo home run. Haigan Depew had two hits at the top of the order.
Savannah Monroe had a solo home run for the Lady Devils. Addie Gibson had a triple and scored two runs, while Kady Davidson doubled and scored twice.
Elizabethton 17, University High 0
ELIZABETHTON — Kenidy Harris and Lela Byrd each hammered two-run home runs in the Lady Cyclones’ romp.
Harris had a team-high four RBIs. Emma O’Quinn drove in three runs on a pair of doubles and scored three times, while Ember Jensen had three hits and scored twice. Maely Ingram set the tone as lead-off batter with two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Elizabethton used four pitchers in a three-hit shutout.
Tennessee High 12, Morristown East 9
BRISTOL — Ashley Worley went 3-for-4 with a triple and Maddie Hall totaled two home runs and three RBIs as the Lady Vikings downed the Lady Hurricanes.
Katy Grainger hit a solo home run and ended with three RBIs. Abby Haga drove in two runs. Worley got the win in the circle and Grainger had the save.
Johnson County 13, Hampton 1
MOUNTAIN CITY — Mattie Jones hit for the cycle, drove in four runs and scored three times in the Lady Longhorns’ victory.
Johnson County piled up 16 hits overall with two each for Aden Thomas, Autumn Lewis, Bailey Main, Emma Eller, Iva Lakatos and Mimi Zaldivar.
Main was the winning pitcher with 11 strikeouts, in addition to helping her cause by driving in three runs.
Ryleigh Nickles and Maleah Scalf each had three hits for the Lady Bulldogs.
Happy Valley 6, West Greene 4
ELIZABETHTON — Reagan Street drove in three runs and Ella Marvel had a solid outing in a complete game as the Lady Warriors pulled out the win. Chloe Cochran and Natalie Cline scored two runs apiece.
Alissa Lawson and Mara Reagon had two hits each for the Lady Buffaloes.