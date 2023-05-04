ELIZABETHTON — University High overcame an early four-run deficit to take an 11-6 win over North Greene in Thursday’s District 1-A baseball winners’ semifinal at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
Garrett Gentry went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs. Cooper Stevenson had a triple and scored three runs.
Pete Boynewicz and Jaxson Williams also scored three runs apiece for the Bucs, while River Kindle drove in two runs.
Seth Charlton led North Greene’s efforts, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. The Huskies advanced to the Thursday contest with an 8-4 win over Hampton in Wednesday’s late game.
Providence Academy 14, Grace Baptist 0, game 1 Providence Academy 12, Grace Baptist 0, game 2
Nathan Eisfelder had a double, a triple, drove in two runs and scored three times in the Knights’ opening win. Lucas Belcher and Tine Bowman combined on a one-hitter over five innings.
Tyner Simpson finished with three RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Drew Niebauer was twos across the board, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs. The Knights had 15 hits overall.
In the nightcap, Aiden Sproles had a two-run home run and drove in three runs overall, in addition to recording 10 strikeouts on the mound. Rinaldo Matti also had two hits and drove in three runs. Manny Leslie provided two RBIs, while Belcher and Josh Owens each scored twice.
Johnson County 9, West Greene 6
MOSHEIM — The Longhorns jumped out to a 9-0 lead after four innings and held on against the Buffaloes in the District 1-2A game.
Ezra Howard had two hits and drove in two runs to lead Johnson County. Carson Jennings also had two RBIs, while Peyton Pavusek and Graham Reece each scored twice.
Austin Wampler, Mason McCamey, Conner Campbell and Dylan Dodson all had 2-for-4 efforts for West Greene.
Grainger 6, Cherokee 3
RUTLEDGE — Brady Smith scored three runs and Brayden Christian provided a two-run double to lead the Grizzlies over the Chiefs in District 2-3A action. Ryland Burchett had two hits and scored twice.
Brady Leroy had two hits, including a double, to lead Cherokee.
SOFTBALL
Hampton 17, University High 6
HAMPTON — Mallory Lamb was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Lady Bulldogs over the Lady Bucs in the play-in game for the District 1-A tournament.
Briley Davis also scored four runs. Abby Willis had two hits and scored twice, while Maleah Scalf and Abbie Lunsford also crossed the plate two times.
Peyton Thompson provided two RBIs for University High and Lauren Tucker came through with two hits.
Johnson County 12, Happy Valley 2
MOUNTAIN CITY — Hannah Fritts hit a three-run home run, while Mattie Jones starred in the circle and at the plate in the Lady Longhorns’ Three Rivers Conference win over the Lady Warriors.
Jones had nine strikeouts and gave up five hits over five innings. She was 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Autumn Lewis was 2-for-2 and scored twice. Harley Potter and Eden Potter each had 2-for-3 efforts and Lexie Proffitt scored twice.
Happy Valley got a 2-for-3 effort from Reagan Street.
SOCCER
Science Hill 6, Daniel Boone 2
Lucas Trull got going early with a goal in the first minute in the Hilltoppers’ win over the Trailblazers. He finished with two goals and two assists, and Mikel Muingbeh also netted two goals
Benji Augustine ended with a goal and two assists, while Grant Gibbons scored Science Hill’s other goal off an assist from Isiah Neal. Dani El-Minaoui assisted Trull on the final goal of the match.
Caleb Mason scored an unassisted goal for Boone in the 51st minute and the ’Blazers followed up with a goal by Damian Mejia with an assist from Isaac Lizotte.