ELIZABETHTON — University High had four players reach double figures in a 76-52 road win against Watauga Valley Conference foe Unaka Friday night.

A.J. Murphy came through with 18 points for the Bucs with Brady Weems hitting five shots from 3-point range to end with 17. Drew Finney accounted for 11 points and Pete Boynewicz had 10.

