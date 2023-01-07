ELIZABETHTON — University High had four players reach double figures in a 76-52 road win against Watauga Valley Conference foe Unaka Friday night.
A.J. Murphy came through with 18 points for the Bucs with Brady Weems hitting five shots from 3-point range to end with 17. Drew Finney accounted for 11 points and Pete Boynewicz had 10.
Boynewicz grabbed eight rebounds while Murphy handed out six assists.
Landon Ramsey netted a game-high 22 points to lead the Rangers. Joe-Z Blamo added 15 for Unaka.
The Bucs finished fourth in the recent Carolina Invitational.
UH dropped a 57-51 semifinal game to White Plains, which entered unbeaten with a No. 6 Class 4A state ranking(No. 23 overall in New York). Murphy pitched in 13 points, Boynewicz had 10 points with six assists and Weems logged 10 points and five rebounds.
In the third-place contest, a 65-54 setback to Island Sharks of Georgia, Weems scored 18 and Murphy 13.
Tenn. High 72, Abingdon 61
ABINGDON, Va. — The Vikings raced out to a 26-7 at the end of one quarter to get the best of the Falcons.
Colin Brown posted a 24-point performance and Creed Musick collected 22 points for Tennessee High. Zander Phillips added eight points.
The Falcons’ Evan Ramsey finished with a game-high 26 points.. Dayton Osborne also hit double figures with 16 and Luke Honaker netted nine.
Providence Academy 61, Apostolic Christian 25
Cross Chadwick totaled 30 points and eight rebounds, while Sam McAllister posted 18 points, 10 assists and five steals as the Knights crushed the Eagles.
GIRLSProvidence Academy 66, Apostolic Christian 15
Addie Wilhoit led the Lady Knights to another big victory with 20 points. Kinley Painter scored 14 and Myla Johnson added eight.
Tenn. High 57, Abingdon 27
ABINGDON Va. — Anna Kate Kinch bundled 12 points with seven rebounds and three blocked shots for Tennessee High., which gave up just six second-half points.
Handing out four assists, Kendall Cross joined Chase Wolfenbarger in tossing in 11 points apiece. Also for the Lady Vikings, Keeyanah Foote and Macie Strouth pulled down eight and seven rebounds, respectively.
Lauren Baker recorded 10 points to top Abingdon, which trailed 28-21 at intermission.