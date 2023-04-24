Spring Sports logo.jpg

Cooper Stevenson hit a walk-off single to score Ben Painter and lift University High to an 8-7 win over Gate City, Virginia, in eight innings Monday evening at ETSU’s Thomas Stadium.

Stevenson ended 3-for-4 with two RBIs. River Kindle was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Garrett Gentry also had two hits. Jaxson Williams reached base to start the eighth-inning rally.

