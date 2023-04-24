Cooper Stevenson hit a walk-off single to score Ben Painter and lift University High to an 8-7 win over Gate City, Virginia, in eight innings Monday evening at ETSU’s Thomas Stadium.
Stevenson ended 3-for-4 with two RBIs. River Kindle was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Garrett Gentry also had two hits. Jaxson Williams reached base to start the eighth-inning rally.
Pete Boynewicz went five innings on the mound before giving way to Sam Duncan. Knox Poston threw the final two innings of no-hit baseball for the win.
Dakoda McMurray was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Blue Devils. Luke Bledsoe and Ethan Fleming finished with two hits apiece.
Elizabethton 6, Morristown East 5
ELIZABETHTON — Connor Edmundson drew a bases-loaded walk to score courtesy runner Andrew Barnett and give the Cyclones a walk-off victory in eight innings.
Steven Meadows led Elizabethton at the plate, going 3-for-4 and getting on base before Barnett came in to run for him. Kaleb Hambrick had two hits, while Jack Farris and JD Hooks each drove in two runs.
Ethan Shockley went 3-for-3 and scored twice to lead Morristown East.
Dobyns-Bennett 4, West Ridge 1
KINGSPORT — Tanner Kilgore went 2-for-3 with a double and Tegan Begley drove in two runs as the Indians topped the Wolves.
Cade Maynor scattered six hits and struck out seven for the win.
Drew Hoover finished with 10 strikeouts in the loss. He was also 2-for-2 at the plate. Carson Tate also had two hits and drove in West Ridge’s only run.
Tennessee High 12, Volunteer 1
BRISTOL — The Vikings moved another step closer to the Upper Lakes Conference championship with a win over the Falcons.
Andrew Dingus drove in three runs and Evan Mutter scored three times. Gage Graziano ended with two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Logan Tudor had a solo home run and a double.
Five different players had one hit each for Volunteer.
Sullivan East 1, Unicoi County 0
BLUFF CITY — Tyson Mitchell struck out nine batters in a three-hit shutout for the Patriots. Connor McCormack had two hits and drove in Jonathan Beach for the game’s only run.
The Mitchell performance offset a solid outing by the Blue Devils’ Lucas Slagle, who allowed just four hits and one run.
West Greene 10, Happy Valley 8
MOSHEIM — The Warriors rallied with four runs in the seventh inning, but came up short against the Buffaloes.
Drew Blevins had two RBIs and scored twice. Lead-off batter Nakota Graham was beaned four times and scored two runs. Tucker Shoun reached base three times.
Austin Wampler and Jaden Gregg each had two hits and three runs scored to lead West Greene.
Claiborne 12, Cherokee 5
ROGERSVILLE — The Bulldogs scored eight runs over the final two innings to defeat the Chiefs.
Tyler Myatt and Joseph Houser each homered and drove in four runs to lead Claiborne. Ty Pryse had two RBIs and scored two runs, while Derek Mase went 2-for-4.
The Chiefs were led by Jake Elliott, who went 3-for-4. Cole Putnal had two hits, including a solo home run.
SOFTBALL
Elizabethton 10, Science Hill 0
ELIZABETHTON — Lilly McDuffie allowed just four hits in the Lady Cyclones’ shutout of the Lady ’Toppers.
Ember Jensen hit a pair of doubles and drove in three runs. Kenidy Harris had two hits and two RBIs. Maely Ingram, Emma O’Quinn, Mollie Johnson and Lana Ward all had two hits as Elizabethton finished with 16 hits overall.
David Crockett 8, Greeneville 5
GREENEVILLE — Avery Hope had a two-run home run and scored twice in the Lady Pioneers’ victory. Karly Honeycutt had two hits and Lexi Hawkins finished with two RBIs. Four of Crockett’s seven hits went for extra bases.
Lydia Darnell had a home run, a double and four RBIs to lead Greeneville. Kyla Jobe had a home run, double and scored three times.
Tennessee High 18, Cherokee 6
ROGERSVILLE — Lily Ware crushed a two-run home run and drove in four runs overall to lead the Lady Vikings to the six-inning win.
Maddi Hall was 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored. Kaylie Hughes had three hits with a double and triple. Katy Granger had two hits and two RBIs, while Ashley Worley scored three runs. Macie Strouth finished with two RBIs.
Cherokee was led by Chloe Bradley and Nicole Bradley, who each had two hits and two RBIs. Hadley Ward also had two hits.
Ashe County, N.C. 9, Johnson County 4
WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. — Isabella Farmer had a bases-clearing triple and Becka Wonsick provided a two-run home run to lead the Lady Huskies over the Lady Longhorns.
Hannah Fritts went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Johnson County. Mattie Jones finished 2-for-4.
Unaka 5, South Greene 1
GREENEVILLE — Trinity Bowers was 4-for-4 at the plate and Lyndie Ramsey had two hits and drove in two runs to lead the Lady Rangers over the Lady Rebels.
Jill Faust, Kylie Blevins, Hailey Gilman and Gracie Stout all finished with two hits with Unaka piling up 16 total. Bowers and Stout combined for nine strikeouts and allowing four hits in the circle.
SOCCER
Volunteer 1, West Ridge 0
CHURCH HILL — Cameron Cox had the game’s lone goal with an assist from Owen Miller. Freshman Lucas Gilliam had a huge game in goal to come away with the shutout.