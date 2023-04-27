Defense was the name of the game as University High and Elizabethton played to a 0-0 tie in Thursday night’s soccer match at ETSU’s Summers-Taylor Stadium.
Sam McGee, UH’s star goalkeeper who has signed to play for ETSU next season, finished with eight saves. Elizabethton’s Mason Williams was in goal to preserve the clean sheet for the Cyclones, who held an 8-5 advantage in shots on goal.
Dobyns-Bennett 9, West Ridge 0
KINGSPORT — Lucas Park had a hat trick to lead the Indians in a dominant performance against the Wolves.
Griffin Domby had a goal and an assist, while the other goals were spread out amongst five different D-B players — Brogan McGhee, Camden Honaker, Bryson Broadwater, Eric McReynolds and Dimitrios Grammatikas.
Assists were provided by Grayson Cunningham, Grayson Hammond, Owen Condon and Cooper McLain.
Science Hill 2, David Crockett 0
Mikel Muingbeh scored a goal halfway through the first half to give the Hilltoppers a 1-0 lead at the intermission. Lucas Trull came through with eight minutes left in the second half for the insurance score.
David Crockett goalkeeper Alan Galvan had a trio of spectacular stops late in the first half to keep the Pioneers within striking distance.
Volunteer 6, Cherokee 0
CHURCH HILL — The Falcons scored their third consecutive shutout to earn the regular-season sweep in the Battle of Hawkins County.
Cameron Cox starred on the offensive end with four goals and an assist. Evan Lukens scored what was described as an “amazing header” off Cox’s assist. Evan Wilder returned from injury to score on a penalty kick and provide two assists.
Josh Brock and Peyton Castle each ended with an assist, while Jackson McLain got the shutout, stopping six Cherokee shots on goal.
Tennessee High 2, Chuckey-Doak 1
BRISTOL — The Vikings handed the Black Knights their second loss of the season as Eli Knowles finished with double-digit saves.
Austin McGeare and Keegan Olson each had unassisted goals for Tennessee High. Ethan Grindstaff scored for Chuckey-Doak with Jesus Rojas credited with the assist.
BASEBALL Dobyns-Bennett 6, Volunteer 5
KINGSPORT — Mason Kerkhoff scored on a wild pitch to give the Indians the walk-off win over the Falcons.
Kerkoff scored two runs for Dobyns-Bennett, while Tanner Kilgore had a pair of doubles and Andrew Reilly drove in two runs. Trailing 2-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth, the Indians scored four runs to take the lead.
Reilly gave up one hit and one run over 4 1/3 innings on the mound. Mason Barnett, who pitched in the seventh, was credited with the win.
Titus Stovall grounded into a fielder’s choice in the top of the seventh to play Colby Lawson for Volunteer’s game-tying run.
Connor Haynes, Landon McIntosh and Jay Adams also drove in runs for the Falcons.