Defense was the name of the game as University High and Elizabethton played to a 0-0 tie in Thursday night’s soccer match at ETSU’s Summers-Taylor Stadium.

Sam McGee, UH’s star goalkeeper who has signed to play for ETSU next season, finished with eight saves. Elizabethton’s Mason Williams was in goal to preserve the clean sheet for the Cyclones, who held an 8-5 advantage in shots on goal.

