AFTON — Tyler DeGennaro scored on a free kick in the second overtime as University High defeated Chuckey-Doak 3-2 to win Thursday’s District 1-A championship.

It was DeGennaro’s second goal off a free kick in the contest. The Bucs had taken the lead as keeper Sam McGee punted the ball the length of the field for a most unlikely goal.

