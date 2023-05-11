AFTON — Tyler DeGennaro scored on a free kick in the second overtime as University High defeated Chuckey-Doak 3-2 to win Thursday’s District 1-A championship.
It was DeGennaro’s second goal off a free kick in the contest. The Bucs had taken the lead as keeper Sam McGee punted the ball the length of the field for a most unlikely goal.
The homestanding Black Knights fought back from the 2-0 deficit to tie the match in the 65th minute. But, McGee stayed strong in goal and finished with 10 saves to secure the Bucs’ victory.
Greeneville 7, Unicoi County 0
GREENEVILLE — The Greene Devils added to their strong tradition with a 13th straight district title.
Drew Shelton had two goals and an assist in the District 1-2A championship victory.
Drew Hillyer, Simon Holt, Austin Beets, Spencer Robinson and Ricky Thompson scored one goal apiece for Greeneville.
BASEBALL
Pigeon Forge 8, Johnson County 6
MOUNTAIN CITY — Pigeon Forge escaped with a 10-inning win at Johnson County in Thursday’s Region 1-2A baseball semifinal.
The inspired Longhorns, who won their first district title in school history, gave the Tigers all they could handle at the recently named Pete Pavusek Field.
Ezra Howard led the way for the Longhorns by going 3-for-4 and driving in two runs. Graham Reece had two hits and scored two runs in addition to going 7 2/3 innings on the mound.
Dakota Holt and Grayson Holt each finished with two hits.
Dylan Loy, last season’s Class 2A Gatorade state player of the year and a UT signee, finished 3-for-5 to lead Pigeon Forge. Cody Powell accounted for two hits and a pair of RBIs. Trevan Myers, Tyson McFall, Brody Traywick and Michael McCarter all had two hits.
SOFTBALL
Tennessee High 15, Unicoi County 5
ERWIN — Ashley Worley, Macie Strouth and Katy Granger each homered twice and drove in 14 runs total as the Lady Vikings posted a stunning five-inning win over the host Lady Devils in District 1-3A losers’ bracket semifinal.
Worley went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and seven RBIs. Strouth was 2-for-4 with five RBIs and Granger had two solo shots. Strouth and Granger hit back-to-back home runs to cap off a six-run inning which put an early ended to the game.
Besides the power hitters, Abby Haga was 4-for-4 at the plate and Rylee Fields finished 3-for-4. Kaylie Hughes had two hits.
For Unicoi County, Noly Cooper was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Faith Bennett had two hits and scored twice, while Destiny Bridges had a solo homer.
Unaka 4, Cloudland 3
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Rangers scored three runs in the fifth inning and held on for the home-field win over the Lady Highlanders in District 1-A losers’ bracket final.
Trinity Bowers recorded eight strikeouts and scattered seven hits over a complete game for the win. Bowers and Gracie Stout each finished with two hits at the plate. Alisha Harrell hit a RBI double to score Mollie Buckles with what proved to be the winning run.
Kendall Birchfield had a home run and double to lead Cloudland.