ELIZABETHTON — Five University High pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout as the Bucs romped to a 16-0 victory over Washburn in Friday’s Region 1-A baseball semifinal at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

The Bucs will face Hancock County in Saturday’s championship game scheduled for noon.

