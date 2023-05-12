ELIZABETHTON — Five University High pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout as the Bucs romped to a 16-0 victory over Washburn in Friday’s Region 1-A baseball semifinal at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
The Bucs will face Hancock County in Saturday’s championship game scheduled for noon.
Drew Finney led a host of offensive leaders with three RBIs. River Kindle and Davis Hampton each had two hits and two RBIs.
Cooper Stevenson accounted for two hits and two runs, while Knox Poston also had two hits. Owen Ryder finished with three runs scored.
Jack Harmon was credited as the winning pitcher.
Johnson County 5 West Greene 3
MOUNTAIN CITY — Isaiah Krupski crushed a three-run home run as the Longhorns scored all five runs in the second inning to defeat the Buffaloes in the Region 1-2A losers’ bracket semifinal.
Dakota Holt finished 3-for-4 with a double and Carson Jennings had two hits, drove in a run and scored once himself. Krupski and Holt combined on a four-hitter on the mound.
Jaden Gregg hit a home run over the left-field fence in the first inning to highlight West Greene’s efforts.
Union County beat Pigeon Forge 5-3 in the championship game earlier in the day. Johnson County and Pigeon Forge were scheduled to play in a late game to determine the second sectional qualifier.
SOFTBALL Tennessee High leads Volunteer, 2-0 (susp. 4th)
ERWIN — Tennessee High held a 2-0 lead over Volunteer in the top of the fourth inning of Friday’s District 1-3A championship game when the game was suspended for rain.
It is scheduled to resume Saturday at 2 p.m. Maddi Hall provided a two-run single in the top of the first inning to give the Lady Vikings the early lead. Rylee Fields had given up three hits over three innings.
Addyson Fisher had seven strikeouts over the first 3 1/3 innings for Volunteer.
North Greene 10, Unaka 0
ELIZABETHTON — Cambell Gaby threw a two-hit shutout over five innings as the Lady Huskies rolled to the District 1-A championship.
Anna Weems paced the North Greene offense, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Gaby aided her cause with two hits and two runs scored.
Haley Taylor and Gracie Stout had hits for the Lady Rangers.
NOTE: Rain forced the cancelation of Friday’s District 1-2A championship between Johnson County and Chuckey-Doak. The Black Knights were awarded the No. 1 seed for the region based on a 7-1 regular season. The Lady Longhorns are No. 2 after finishing with a 6-2 league record.