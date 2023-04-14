Spring Sports logo.jpg

Unicoi County allowed just one goal over two matches Friday to advance the championship of the Blue Ridge Soccer Classic tournament at Providence Academy.

Keilet Rodriguez had a hat trick in the Blue Devils’ 6-1 victory over Volunteer. Caleb Pelaez and Victor Luquin-Ramirez also netted goals, while Cruz Mora scored on a penalty kick.

