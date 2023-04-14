Unicoi County allowed just one goal over two matches Friday to advance the championship of the Blue Ridge Soccer Classic tournament at Providence Academy.
Keilet Rodriguez had a hat trick in the Blue Devils’ 6-1 victory over Volunteer. Caleb Pelaez and Victor Luquin-Ramirez also netted goals, while Cruz Mora scored on a penalty kick.
In a 1-0 win over homestanding Providence Academy, Luquin-Ramirez provided the only goal. Zeke Campbell was in goal for Unicoi County for the shutout.
Andrew Cunningham recorded six saves for the Knights.
The Blue Devils will play Lakeway Christian in Saturday’s championship match.
Providence Academy 4, Volunteer 1
John Ingram scored two goals for the Knights in the win over the Falcons. Jacoby Puhr and Cage Merkel each ended with one goal and one assist. Ian Meade also assisted on a goal.
Lakeway Christian 2, University High 1
The Lions took the victory (4-3) on penalty kicks. Paul Powell had the lone goal for the Bucs on a free kick.
BASEBALL Easley, S.C. 11, Dobyns-Bennett 5
KINGSPORT — The Indians lost to the Green Wave despite getting more hits 10-7 in the contest.
Tanner Kilgore had two doubles. Will Ritz, Tegan Begley and Taylor Blankenship all had two hits, but the Indians were only able to scratch one run across over the first five innings.
Cherokee 7, Volunteer 4
ROGERSVILLE — The Chiefs rallied with five runs in the sixth inning to take the battle of Hawkins County.
Parker Travis led the way, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Will Price had two hits and scored twice, and Brady Leroy also had two hits.
Isaiah Bowery and Landon McIntosh each finished with two hits to lead Volunteer. Titus Stuvall ended with two RBIs.
Hampton 5, Hancock County 3
SNEEDVILLE — Johnny Greenwell and Jaden Kuhn each produced two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs over the Indians. Tuff Robinson got the win in his first career start and Noah Nichols got the save in his first career appearance.
West Greene 11, Unaka 0
MOSHEIM — Mason McCamey and Jaden Gregg combined on a two-hit shutout for the Buffaloes. Judson Higgins led the way offensively with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Landon Ramsey and Logan Lewis had hits to break up the potential no-hitter.
SOFTBALL Dobyns-Bennett 6, Gibbs 5 Alcoa 7, Dobyns-Bennett 4
CORRYTON — Haley Porter blasted a three-run home run in the first inning as the Lady Indians defeated the previously unbeaten Lady Eagles in their first game of the day. Catie Zani had a pair of doubles and scored two runs, while Haigan Depew drove in two runs in a game stopped after four innings due to the time limit.
Dobyns-Bennett fell behind 5-0 before rallying in the nightcap. Depew had a triple and two RBIs to lead the Lady Indians.
Union County 3, Science Hill 1 Science Hill 12, East Nashville 0
CORRYTON — Tatyanna Beatty hit a solo home run in the fifth inning for the Lady Hilltoppers’ lone score in the opening game. Lora Wilgus finished with two hits.
Science Hill rolled in the nightcap as Maddie Kelly, Isabel Meeks and Makenzie Cumbow all hit home runs.
Cumbow, Meeks and Kaylee Pickering drove in two runs each. Wilgus, Kelley and Cumbow all finished with two hits.
Daniel Boone 18, Sullivan East 1
BLUFF CITY — Josie Jenkins had two hits and drove in four runs to lead the Lady ’Blazer onslaught. Korie Thompson finished with two hits and three RBIs, while Kyleigh Bacon got things started with a two-run home run in the first inning.
Audrey Moorhouse and Ava Saul also had two hits, while Kayleigh Quesinberry got the win, giving up four hits.
Unicoi County 9, Cane Bay, S.C. 8 Unicoi County 7, James Island, S.C. 3
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Jala Chandley had a walk-off double to score Laurel Osborne as the Lady Devils took the bite out of the Lady Cobras. She ended with two RBIs, as did Peyton Higgins and Kendell Hensley, who also had two hits. Keri Huskins also provided a pair of hits for Unicoi County.
Hensley went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in three runs to pace the Lady Devils in their second game. Skylar Tipton and Chandley each finished with two hits, while Noly Cooper picked up the win.