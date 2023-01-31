ERWIN — Unicoi County was able to withstand Elizabethton’s fast start and roll to a 60-36 victory in Upper Lakes Conference action Tuesday night at the Devils Den.
Grant Hensley led the Blue Devils with 16 points and Eli Johnson was right behind with 15. Jackson Simmons barely missed double digits with nine points.
No Cyclones hit double figures as Nate Stephens and Mac Paulson were high scorers with seven points apiece.
Tennessee High 47, Sullivan East 38
BLUFF CITY — The Vikings avenged an earlier loss to the Patriots as Creed Musick netted a game-high 21 points. Brandon Dufore also reached double digits with 10.
Drake Fisher topped Sullivan East with 20 points.
Volunteer 59, Morristown West 55
MORRISTOWN — The Falcons rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to take the road win over the Trojans.
Andrew Knittel led Volunteer’s efforts with 23 points while Joltin Harrison tossed in 19.
Morristown West’s Bereket Evans matched Knittel for game-high honors with 23 points.
South Greene 48, Johnson County 38
MOUNTAIN CITY — Jase Roderick scored 23 points as the Rebels went into the tough confines of Shoun Gym and came out with the win. Cooper Kelley added 10 points.
Connor Simcox paced Johnson County with 11 points.
West Greene 69, Happy Valley 47
ELIZABETHTON — Leyton Frye cooked up a winning recipe with 23 points to lead the Buffaloes over the Warriors. Austin Wampler added 16 points for West Greene.
Dakota Grindstaff was Happy Valley’s top scorer with 11 points and Ron Parker scored eight.
University High 64, Unaka 56
The Bucs got the best of the Rangers in the Watauga Valley Conference rivalry game as A.J. Murphy produced 19 points and Jordan Carter came through with 12.
Showing balance, Andrew Cole scored nine followed by Brady Weems and Pete Boynewicz each with eight.
Landon Ramsey was Unaka’s offensive leader with 24. Joe-Z Blamo scored 11 and Mason Wilson had nine.
North Greene 57, Cloudland 42
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Jason Britton hit five shots behind the 3-point arc and finished with 22 points to lead the Huskies to the road win. Luca May added 10 points.
Eli Morgan led Cloudland with 16 points and Ryan Sexton scored 14. Both hit four shots from 3-point range.
GIRLS Elizabethton 59, Unicoi County 40
ERWIN — Renna Lane led the Lady Cyclones’ “Big 3” with 19 points in the Upper Lakes Conference win over the Lady Devils.
Point guard Lina Lyon had another stellar showing with 18 points and Olivia Holly scored 10.
Faith Bennett was Unicoi County’s leading scorer with 16 points and Allie Lingerfelt was next with nine.
Sullivan East 51, Tennessee High 50
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare hit a game-winning free throw with 11 seconds left as part of her 25 points. She hit 11 of 17 free throws overall. Asia Cairns accounted for 12 points for the Lady Patriots.
Kendall Cross matched Hare with 25 points for the Lady Vikings and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Anna Kate Kinch added nine points as Tennessee High missed a baseline runner in the closing seconds and Cairns secured the rebound.
Morristown West 67, Volunteer 36
MORRISTOWN — The Lady Trojans avenged an early loss to the Lady Falcons with the home victory.
Delaney Weddington was West’s leading scorer with 13 points. Jhaniya Mitchell and Aubrie Messer each finished with 10 points.
Veda Barton was Volunteer’s lone player to hit double digits with 12 points.
South Greene 97, Johnson County 64
MOUNTAIN CITY — Haley Susong drained eight treys with a 37-point outburst as the Lady Rebels nearly reached the century mark.
Ryleigh Gregg had a strong effort with 26 points and Madison Hensley totaled 15.
Brookanna Hutchins topped Johnson County’s scoring with 21 points and Desirea Robinson finished with 13.
Happy Valley 59, West Greene 43
ELIZABETHTON — Cayden Anderson and Mailey Guy provided the Lady Warriors with 19-point efforts in the Three Rivers Conference victory. Kadie Bailey hit four shots from 3-point range for 12 points.
Taylor Lawson led the Lady Buffaloes with 17 points.
Unaka 51, University High 34
Lyndie Ramsey continued her assault on the local scoring records with 27 points to lead the Lady Rangers over the Lady Bucs.
Priya Lewis had 12 points to lead University High.
North Greene 40, Cloudland 38
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Lady Huskies traded home wins with the Lady ’Landers who beat them earlier in the season at Baileyton.
Zoe Sanders led North Greene with 13 points and Sonya Wagner scored 12. Ella Benfield had a game-high 18 points for Cloudland.