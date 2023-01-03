Basketball clip art.jpg

MOSHEIM—Unicoi County had too many weapons in an 82-65 win at West Greene on Tuesday night.

Grant Hensley knocked down five shots from 3-point range to lead the Blue Devils with 22 points. Jackson Simmons came through with 15 points, Eli Johnson had 13 and Lucas Slagle ended with 11. Kolby Jones added nine in the victory.

