MOSHEIM—Unicoi County had too many weapons in an 82-65 win at West Greene on Tuesday night.
Grant Hensley knocked down five shots from 3-point range to lead the Blue Devils with 22 points. Jackson Simmons came through with 15 points, Eli Johnson had 13 and Lucas Slagle ended with 11. Kolby Jones added nine in the victory.
The balanced attack offset Leyton Frye’s 31-point performance for West Greene. Ethan Turner contributed 20 in the loss.
Unaka 82, Happy Valley 64
ELIZABETHTON—Mason Wilson hit six treys and scored 25 points to lead the Rangers over the Warriors in the Carter County matchup.
Landon Ramsey was right behind with 23 points. Joe-Z Blamo produced 11 points and Johnny Douglas finished with eight.
Ron Parker was Happy Valley’s high scorer with 24 points. Other double-digit scorers were: Colby Chausse with 13 points, James Murray with 11 and Dakota Grindstaff, who recorded 10.
Hampton 63, South Greene 52
GREENEVILLE — Michael Anspaugh went 5 for 6 behind the 3-point line en route to a game-high 21 points for the Bulldogs in the win over the Rebels.
Cadon Buckles totaled 12 points, while Hayden Campbell was a force inside with 11 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots. Geno Carrico scored nine points and Dylan Trivett dished out seven assists.
South Greene was led by T.J. Buckner with 18 points. Cooper Kelley hit double digits with 11 points.
GIRLS
Unicoi County 56, West Greene 32
MOSHEIM — The Lady Devils clamped down on the defensive end in the second and third quarters to pull away from the Lady Buffaloes.
Olivia Bailey paced Unicoi County with 19 points and Haley Rush raced ahead with eight.
Madi Brown also scored eight to lead West Greene.
Unaka 35, Happy Valley 26
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Warriors had no answer for Lyndie Ramsey, who scored 11 of her game-high 28 points in the decisive fourth quarter.
Marcida Moore was Happy Valley’s lone double-digit scorer with 12 points. Unaka held the Lady Warriors to 15 points over the final three quarters.
Hampton 55, South Greene 53
GREENEVILLE — Down 21-8 after one quarter and by eight points at the half, the Lady Bulldogs rallied to stay unbeaten against the traditionally strong Lady Rebels.
Taylor Berry had all of Hampton’s points in the first quarter and ended with a game-high 19 overall. Piper Helle accounted for 11 points, Madi McClain scored 10 and Macy Henry added nine in a balanced attack.
South Greene’s top producer was Jordyn Roderick with 17 points. Hailey Brooks scored 13 points and Ryleigh Greene had 10.