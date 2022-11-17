ROGERSVILLE — Eli Johnson led a quad of Unicoi County players in scoring with 17 points while Kolby Jones netted 15, Jackson Simmons finished with 13 and Grant Hensley had 10 in a 76-50 win over Cherokee.
Unicoi made 13 shots from long range while the Chiefs managed eight.
Colton McLain led Cher- okee with 19 while Bryce Elliott contributed 12.
Unicoi County 89, Cedar View Christian 28
ERWIN — Grant Hensley knocked down five shots behind the arc in a 21-point effort as the Blue Devils defeated the Seahawks.
Eli Johnson came through with 16 points, while Kolby Jones and Caleb Peterson (four 3s) each contributed a dozen points. Unicoi County finished with 17 treys overall.
Josh McConnell finished with 15 of Cedar View’s 28 points.
GIRLS
David Crockett 44, Providence Academy 41
JOHNSON CITY — Brylee Tullock led the Lady Pioneers with 14 points while Aaliyah Story had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Bella Ferguson added five points and 10 assists.
Addie Wilhoit had 17 points to lead Providence. Kinley Painter notched 14.
Alcoa 65, Elizabethton 43ALCOA — Lina Lyon led the way for the Lady Cyclones with 15 points while Olivia Holly had nine.
The Lady Tornadoes grabbed an early 16-5 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as Carli Hayworth scored 24 to lead the way.
Unicoi County 41, Cherokee 31
ROGERSVILLE — Allie Lingerfelt had 15 points in a non-conference road game. Haley Rush accounted for nine.
Macy McDavid finished with seven points to lead Cherokee.
Unicoi County 64, Cedar View Christian 35
ERWIN — Faith Bennett led the Lady Blue Devils with 17 while Allie Lingerfelt netted 15.
Jocelyn Metcalf finished with 12 as well for Unicoi.