ROGERSVILLE — Eli Johnson led a quad of Unicoi County players in scoring with 17 points while Kolby Jones netted 15, Jackson Simmons finished with 13 and Grant Hensley had 10 in a 76-50 win over Cherokee.

Unicoi made 13 shots from long range while the Chiefs managed eight.

