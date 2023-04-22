ELIZABETHTON — Landon Ramsey was brilliant on the mound Friday, throwing a five-inning no-hitter to lead Unaka’s baseball team to a 10-0 win over Cosby.
Ramsey struck out 12 Eagles on the day.
The Rangers scored five runs in the third inning, led by Rylan Crabtree, Micah Gray, Jamol Blamo, Jaycob Nidiffer, and Ramsey, all recording RBIs in the frame.
Cinc
innati Elder (Ohio) 5 Science Hill 3
For the first time this season, nationally ranked Science Hill has dropped back-to-back games.
The Hilltoppers lost Friday to Unicoi County and fell to power Cincinnati Elder on Saturday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Cincinnati Elder took the lead for good by plating three runs in the third inning.
Ryan Smith started the game for the ’Toppers, giving up two hits and four runs over two innings and striking out four. Science Hill was limited to six hits as Nate Conner and Jet Swartz were the only players with multiple knocks.
Daniel Boone 5, Clinton 2
CLINTON — Ethan Roller was solid on the mound for the Trailblazers, giving up two runs on five hits over six innings while striking out three. Jackson McCurry came in and shut the door. Brogan Jones went 2-for-3 to lead the Daniel Boone offense.
Oak Ridge 9, Daniel Boone 1
OAK RIDGE — Oak Ridge’s Alex Franklin went 4⅔ innings, allowing one run on six hits, striking out two and frustrating the ‘Blazers all day.
Ben Stevens went 3-for-3 to lead the offense for Boone.
Volunteer 18 Cocke County 0
GREENEVILLE — As part of the Buddy Hawk Classic, Volunteer pitchers Peyton Steele and Austin Williams combined for a no-hitter in the big win over Cocke County.
The Falcons were boosted by Isaiah Bowery, who went 4-for-4 with four singles.
Volunteer had 15 hits in the game. Riley Littleton, Steele and Gavin Hickernell all also managed multiple hits for the Falcons.
Volunteer 12 Chuckey-Doak 1
GREENEVILLE — The Falcons had everything working en route to winning big in Buddy Hawk Classic play.
Volunteer scored five runs in the fourth inning as Hickernell, Williams, Littleton and Conner Haynes each had RBIs in the frame.
Hickernell lasted five innings on the bump, allowing five hits and one run while striking out five.
Providence Academy 10 Moore County 0
TULLAHOMA — Mason Macdonald threw a complete-game shutout to highlight the Knights’ Saturday in the Crethern Hansert Memorial Classic.
The Knights got on the board in the first inning when Rinaldo Matti doubled on the first pitch of his at bat, scoring two runs.
Providence scored three runs in the fifth inning as Merritt Runnels, Caleb Cross and Nathan Eisfelder each collected an RBI.
Tullahoma 7 Providence Academy 1
TULLAHOMA — The Knights fell behind early and couldn’t dig out of the hole.
Tullahoma scored four runs in the third inning to gain the lead for good.
Nathan Eisfelder went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Providence.