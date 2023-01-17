University High picked up an impressive win Tuesday night in boys’ high school basketball.
The Buccaneers took Unicoi County into overtime, and then earned a 65-63 win at Brooks Gym.
UH improved to 13-5 on the season while the Blue Devils fell to 16-6.
A.J. Murphy made 7 of 8 free throws in the overtime period and led the Bucs with 18 points. Pete Boynewicz added 15 points while Brady Weems followed up with 13. Jordan Carter totaled 11 points.
Grant Hensley led Unicoi with 25 points. Eli Johnson added 11, and went over 1,000 points for his career.
Hampton 78, Happy Valley 29
ELIZABETHTON — Cadon Buckles went over 1,000 points for his career as part of a 28-point effort in the runaway win.
Hayden Campbell added 10 points for the Bulldogs.
Austin Nickles and Dakota Grindstaff each had nine points for the Warriors.
Sullivan East 81, Volunteer 61
BLUFF CITY — Getting another big night from Drake Fisher, the Patriots rolled.
Fisher cut loose for 34 points while teammate Corbin Leisure added 21. Tyler Cross added 11 points and Elijah Grubbs totaled 10.
For Volunteer, Andrew Knittel had a big night with 29 points. Bradin Minton added 18 while Joltin Harrison had 12.
Tennessee High 64, Elizabethton 59
BRISTOL — Creed Musick’s 22-point effort was enough to lead the Vikings to the tight Upper Lakes Conference win.
Colin Brown totaled 11 points while Zander Phillips added 10 for the Vikings.
Dalton Mitchell and Zack Wallin paced the Cyclones with 13 points apiece. Mason Ball added 12 and Andrew Barnett had 11.
West Greene 60, Johnson County 59
MOUNTAIN CITY — Ethan Turner scored at the buzzer to lift the Buffaloes to a league win.
Johnson County trailed by 18 points before taking its only lead on a Connor Pierce bucket with seven seconds to go.
Turner totaled 26 points for the Buffaloes, who got 20 from Leighton Frye.
The Longhorns were paced by Skylar Lawson with 15 points. Connor Simcox netted 12 with Pierce and Eli Dickens tossing in 10 apiece.
GIRLS Elizabethton 79, Tennessee High 34
BRISTOL — Lina Lyon burned the nets for 22 points while teammate Renna Lane added 19 as the Lady Cyclones took control of the Upper Lakes Conference race.
Olivia Holly added 11 points as the Cyclones improved to 17-4 overall and remained unbeaten (4-0) in league play.
Kendall Cross had 17 points for Tennessee High.
Volunteer 54, Sullivan East 32
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Falcons pitched a second-quarter shutout and carried a 30-8 halftime lead to the runaway Upper Lakes Conference win.
Veda Barton paced Volunteer with 24 points. The leading scorer for Sullivan East was Jenna Hare with 17.
Hampton 75, Happy Valley 34
HAMPTON — The Lady Bulldogs drained nine 3-pointers and had four players reach double-digit scoring in thwarting Happy Valley.
Macy Henry showed the way, scoring 15 points with the aid of three treys. Piper Helle and Madi McClain were right behind Henry with 15 points apiece while Linsey Jenkins contributed 13.
Katie Bailey fired in 18 points for the Lady Warriors. Marcida Moore added 10.
Unicoi County 59, University High 13
Faith Bennett scored 17 points and helped the Lady Blue Devils to the victory.
Jocelyn Metcalf added 12 while Allie Lingerfelt totaled 11 for Unicoi. Olivia Bailey chipped in with 10.
Providence Academy 64, Concord Christian 39
Kinley Painter swished the nets for 26 points and Addie Wilhoit came through with 22 for Lady Knights.