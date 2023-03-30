The Science Hill baseball team continued to roll along, improving to 11-0 with a 13-5 thumping of last season’s Virginia Class 3 state runner-up Abingdon on Thursday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Steady Nate Conner finished with four hits to lead Science Hill. Conner finished a home run shy of the cycle, notching two doubles, a triple and a single in his four at-bats.
Abingdon did score three runs in the fourth, led by Aiden Woods and Daniel Fellhauer, who notched RBIs in the inning.
Austin Denham got the win for Science Hill, throwing 4⅓, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out three. Jett Humphreys led things off on the hill for Abingdon, but gave up nine runs on five hits over less than an inning of work and only struck out one.
Smith-Cotton (Ind.) 8, Elizabethton 7
UNIONVILLE — Opening up the Viking Classic, Elizabethton stayed in it until the end, but Smith-Cotton pulled away late. Smith-Cotton broke a 7-all tie in the top of the fifith with a go-ahead RBI double.
The Cyclones tallied eight hits on the day. Kaleb Hambrick notched three hits on the day while Hayden Nave had two.
Steven Meadows, Rhett Slagle and Nave each had two RBIs.
Daniel Boone 6, Louisville (Ohio) 4
Daniel Boone built a five-run lead in the fourth inning and then held off a late Leopards’ charge. Louisville managed four runs in the failed comeback.
The Trailblazers got the offense started in the fourth with four runs. Brogan Jones, Tim McGonigle and Griffin Jones each had RBIs in the inning.
West Ridge 2, Sevier County 1
BLOUNTVILLE — With two outs in the bottom of the seventh and trailing by a run, West Ridge’s Jack Sarginger hit a walk-off single to score Wade Witcher and win a thrilling game over Sevier County.
In the final inning, the Wolves got two-out hits from Andrew Hoover, Witcher and Will Harris. Carter Gibson also got on when he was hit by a pitch.
The Smoky Bears got their only run in the fourth inning.
Dobyns-Bennett 10, Edgewood (Ohio) 2
KINGSPORT — The Indians got the offense started early in a win over Edgewood on Thursday at the annual Johnny Whited Classic at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. Tanner Kilgore, Turner Stout, Tegan Begley and Aiden Byington each had an RBI in the opening frame as the Indians notched four runs.
The Tribe notched five more runs in the fourth inning. Mason Kerkoff and Kasey Carter both drove in runs that inning.
Cam Hayworth allowed seven hits and two runs over 5 ⅔ innings to get the win and struck out 10.
SOFTBALL
Rye Cove 2, West Ridge 1
KINGSPORT — Two teams on opposite ends of the enrollment spectrum were locked in a pitcher’s duel to open the Eastman Invitational and the little guy came out on top. Rye Cove’s Eden Muncy allowed two hits in 4⅔ innings of work while striking out 11.
Rye Cove got a hit from eight different players and scratched two runs in the top of the third that proved to be enough.
West Ridge 4, White House 2
KINGSPORT — Miranda Henley was solid on the rubber for West Ridge, allowing just two hits and two runs over five innings while striking out six.
Anna Grove had a home run in the fifth for the Lady Wolves.
Macon East (Ala.) 2, Dobyns-Bennett 1
KINGSPORT — The Lady Indians fell to Macon East (Ala.) in a pitcher’s duel at the Eastman Invitational. Hannah Frye recorded 15 outs for the Tribe in the circle. She lasted five innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out eight. Sophie Dean had D-B’s only run in the sixth inning with a home run.
Dobyns-Bennett 7, White House 1
KINGSPORT — After a tough opening loss, the Lady Indians earned a resounding victory behind Julianne Tipton, who was solid in the circle, allowing one run on two hits over five innings and striking out nine without a walk. Haley Porter had a long ball in the first inning for D-B.
Tennessee High 11, Sullivan East 0
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Vikings continued to roll with a big Upper Lakes Conference win over rival Sullivan East.
Tennessee High scored six times in the third and fourth innings, highlighted by Ashley Worley’s two-run homer in the fourth.
Maddi Hall was 3-for-4 with two singles and a double to lead the offense for the Bristol squad. Abby Haga and Keeley Greene had three singles each.
Rylee Fields chalked up the shutout in the circle for the Lady Vikings with seven strikeouts.
SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 5, Morristown East 0
KINGSPORT — Bryson Broadwater had a pair of goals to lead the Indians to a nonconference win over the Hurricanes. Andy Luis Salas, Gavin Farmer and Grayson Cunningham had the other three goals for D-B.
Wyatt Arrowood had a pair of assists while Camden Honaker and Farmer each had one helper.
Morristown East was limited to seven shots and just one on goal. Tribe goalkeeper Ryan True’s night was easy going as he made one save.
David Crockett 7, West Ridge 1
BLOUNTVILLE — Emmanuel Ruiz tallied four goals for the Pioneers in a Big 5 Conference road win while Caleb Eaves had a pair of goals and a pair of assists as well. Jael Rodriguez had the other goal for Crockett.
Gunner Corbitt, Rodriguez, Chase Schroeck and Elijah Moore also had assists. Crockett’s Alan Galvin had seven saves in goal.