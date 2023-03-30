The Science Hill baseball team continued to roll along, improving to 11-0 with a 13-5 thumping of last season’s Virginia Class 3 state runner-up Abingdon on Thursday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Steady Nate Conner finished with four hits to lead Science Hill. Conner finished a home run shy of the cycle, notching two doubles, a triple and a single in his four at-bats.

