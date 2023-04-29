roundup logo

GREENEVILLE — In one of the better pitching duels of the season, Class 3A Greeneville downed Class 4A Science Hill 3-1 on Saturday in an area premier baseball matchup.

Carson Quillen had a strong game for the Greene Devils, allowing just three hits in the complete game.

