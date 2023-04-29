GREENEVILLE — In one of the better pitching duels of the season, Class 3A Greeneville downed Class 4A Science Hill 3-1 on Saturday in an area premier baseball matchup.
Carson Quillen had a strong game for the Greene Devils, allowing just three hits in the complete game.
Nate Conner hit a solo home run in the first inning for the Hilltoppers’ only score.
Greeneville rallied in the fourth with three runs to pull away for good.
Ryan Smith took the loss for Science Hill, surrendering three runs on two hits over 2⅔ innings, striking out three.
Dobyns-Bennett 13, Cherokee 3
KINGSPORT — Aiden Byington’s six RBIs powered the Indians over Cherokee at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. Byington drove in runs on two singles and a double as he finished 3-for-3.
In the first inning, D-B got its offense started when Turner Stout drew a bases-loaded walk.
The Tribe tallied five runs in the third inning as Will Ritz and Byington drove in runs.
Brady Carter started the game for Kingsport, giving up three runs on four hits over three innings while striking out four. D-B socked one home run on the day as Ritz had a long ball in the third.
Mason Kerkhoff also had two hits for the Indians.
SOFTBALL David Crockett 3, Sullivan East 0
GREENEVILLE — Karly Honeycutt shut down Sullivan East, throwing a complete game shutout for the Lady Pioneers at the Tiny Day tournament.
Honeycutt struck out nine for the victorious Jonesborough squad.
Avery Hope’s sac fly in the first inning got the scoring started for David Crockett.
Katie Botts was sturdy in the circle for Sullivan East, but her offense did not help her out. Botts allowed six hits and three runs over five innings, but did not record a strikeout.
Honeycutt went 2-for-2 to lead Crockett’s offense as well. Jayla Vance had two hits for the Lady Patriots.
West Ridge 10, South Greene 0
GREENEVILLE — Miranda Henley threw a shutout and struck out six to lead West Ridge to a win at the Tiny Day tournament.
The Lady Wolves Varsity secured the victory thanks to eight runs in the third inning. The offensive onslaught came from singles by Katelynn Maupin and Jordan Bayless, doubles by Natalie Moore and Madison Chapman, a sac fly by Sierra Horton, and an error on a ball put in play by Savannah Pogue. West Ridge stole eight bases during the game, as Elliana Goodwin led the way with three.
David Crockett 10, Greeneville 2
GREENEVILLE — Chelsea Williams was an RBI machine, driving in five on three hits — including two home runs — to lead David Crockett to a big win.
Cara Wilson chalked up the victory in the circle for the Lady Pioneers as she allowed four hits and struck out three over four innings.
Union County 1, West Ridge 0
GREENEVILLE — Both teams were strong in the circle, but Union County was just a little bit stronger at the plate. Victoria Browder had a solid game for West Ridge, giving up the lone run and striking out four. Natalie Moore, Lacey Fugate, Browder and Goodwin each collected a hit for West Ridge.