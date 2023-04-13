Science Hill, the top-ranked team in the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Class 4A poll, scored seven runs in the fourth inning to defeat Greeneville 8-5 on Thursday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
It was a collective effort with seven players getting hits and Jet Swartz driving in two runs for the Hilltoppers (19-1). Nate Conner picked up the win by allowing five hits and four runs over 5 1/3 innings. Cole ReSue relieved in the sixth before Landon Smelser finished the game.
Dobyns-Bennett 21, Daniel Boone 9
The Indians had an offensive explosion with nine runs in the final inning for the huge win.
Tegan Begley had a home run and drove in five runs overall. Andrew Myers also homered and finished with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Andrew Reilly accounted for a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Tanner Kilgore had two hits and two RBIs and Aiden Byington had two hits and scored twice.
Brogan Jones scored three runs to lead the Trailblazers. Tim McGonigle had two hits and Chandler Justice drove in two runs.
West Ridge 5, Tennessee High 4
BLOUNTVILLE — Carter Osborne drew a bases-loaded walk to score courtesy runner Hunter Wexler for the walk-off victory.
Jack Sarginger went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the Wolves offensively. Drew Hoover and Wade Witcher each finished 2-for-4. After the Vikings tied the game in the third, Avery Horne threw four no-hit innings to pick up the win.
Evan Mutter drove in two runs to lead Tennessee High.
David Crockett 9, Elizabethton 7
ELIZABETHTON — The Pioneers rallied with five runs in the top of the seventh for the comeback win over the Cyclones.
Jake Fox had two hits and Connor Rary drove in two runs. Braeden Nix, Carson Mosier and AJ Ford all scored twice.
Elizabethton’s Hayden Nave went 2-for-4 with a triple and Brilee Hurley was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Unicoi County 14, West Greene 2
MOSHEIM — Valentin Batrez clobbered a three-run home run and finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs overall to lead the Blue Devils over the Buffaloes.
Chris Chavez drove in two runs and scored three times. Alex Green had two hits and two RBIs, while Nick Satterly had two doubles and two runs scored. Green allowed just two hits on the mound.
Sullivan East 12, FCA Flames 2
BLUFF CITY — The Patriots took advantage of five Flames errors to end the game after five innings.
Jake Witcher led the Sullivan East offense, going 2-for-2 with three runs scored. Tyson Mitchell and Corbin Dickenson each drove in two runs. Kaden Hicks picked up the win on the mound.
The Flames’ six hits were spread out amongst six different players.
Happy Valley 9, Unaka 4
ELIZABETHTON — Pedro Colunga had two hits and drove in three runs to lead the Warriors over the Rangers in the Carter County matchup.
Carlos Lopez scored three runs, while Nakota Graham and Bryce Garrett drove in two apiece. Aiden Paul and Ty Johnson each had two hits.
Joe-Z Blamo and Landon Ramsey had two hits apiece for Unaka as Brayden Powell and Logan Lewis each totaled two RBIs.
University High 12, South Greene 2
GREENEVILLE — River Kindle went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored as the Bucs downed the Rebels.
Cooper Stevenson was 3-for-4 and scored three runs, while Drew Finney had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jack Harmon also drove in two runs. Harmon was in command on the mound, giving up two hits and no earned runs.
Avery County, N.C. 15, Hampton 3
NEWLAND, N.C. — The dam busted open for the Vikings with 10 runs in the third inning against the Bulldogs.
Brooks Berry scored three runs and drove in two more. Eli Church and Oak Markland each had three hits and a pair of RBIs.
Brody Hicks finished with two hits to lead Hampton.
Cherokee 18, Austin-East 1
KNOXVILLE — Aidan Webb went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Chiefs’ rout of the Roadrunners.
Jacob Brooks had three hits with five RBIs, while Keaton Lawson had three RBIs and scored three times. Tyler Lawson also scored three runs and Cole Putnal had two hits and two runs scored.
SOFTBALL Daniel Boone 17, David Crockett 3
Maci Masters homered and drove in five runs to lead the Lady ’Blazers over the Lady Pioneers. Kayleigh Quesinberry also homered and finished with two RBIs.
Productive up and down the lineup, Riley Croley was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the lead-off and Josie Jenkins had two hits and scored three times in the nine-hole. Anna Richardson went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Sydney Hodges and Avery Hope each had two hits for Crockett. Lexi Hawkins drove in two of their three runs.
Volunteer 9, Sullivan East 0
CHURCH HILL — Addyson Fisher totaled 19 strikeouts and allowed only two hits and no walks in the Lady Falcons’ victory.
Haley Russell hammered two home runs, including a three-run shot in the sixth inning, and finished with five RBIs. Bryleigh Salyer, Zetta Smith and Veda Barton all had two hits, while Abby Fisher drove in two runs.
Tennessee High 12, Lebanon, Va. 2
BRISTOL — Katie Grainger hit a grand slam and Ashley Worley added a two-run home run for the Lady Vikings. Worley, Grainger and Rylee Fields combined efforts in the circle for the win.
Unaka 1, Johnson County 0
ELIZABETHTON — Trinity Bowers pitched a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts for the Lady Rangers. Haley Gilman had two hits, getting on base with a double, stealing third and then scoring on a passed ball for the game’s only run.
Kendall Barton, Haley Taylor and Lyndie Ramsey also had two hits for Unaka.
Happy Valley 17, West Greene 14
MOSHEIM — Makayla Miller went 4-for-4 with three doubles with five RBIs as the Lady Warriors emerged victorious in a slugfest with the Lady Buffaloes.
Her efforts offset a monster game by West Greene’s Hope Sexton with a grand slam, a triple and two doubles. Sexton finished with seven RBIs and three runs scored. Hailey Ripley had three hits for the Lady Buffs.
Happy Valley countered with Ella Marvel going 3-for-5 with three runs scored and Julie Nieminski going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs. Mackenzie Skeans and Natalie Cline drove in two runs each.
SOCCER Dobyns-Bennett 3, Elizabethton 0
ELIZABETHTON — Gavin Farmer netted two goals and Grayson Cunningham came through with a goal and assist to lead the Indians over the Cyclones.
Grayson Hammond and Lucas Park also had assists, while Ryan True was in goal for the shutout.