Science Hill, the top-ranked team in the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Class 4A poll, scored seven runs in the fourth inning to defeat Greeneville 8-5 on Thursday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

It was a collective effort with seven players getting hits and Jet Swartz driving in two runs for the Hilltoppers (19-1). Nate Conner picked up the win by allowing five hits and four runs over 5 1/3 innings. Cole ReSue relieved in the sixth before Landon Smelser finished the game.

